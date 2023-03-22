Winona County
Monday, March 13
• At 12:37 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 outside of Warren Township. According to the report, an SUV left the roadway and rolled into a ditch. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from San Diego, Calif., was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 5:51 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 outside of Pleasant Hill Township. According to the report, a pickup truck left the roadway, rolling over. The driver, a 48-year-old woman from Dover, Minn., was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday, March 15
• At 11:42 p.m. deputies arrested Julia Christine Kopperud, 19, of Dakota, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for speeding on Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Kopperud allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of marijuana, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Thursday, March 16
• At 5:28 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 18 in Utica. According to the report, a southbound Ford and a westbound Jeep collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, an 85-year-old woman from Rollingstone, was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Saturday, March 18
• At 1:14 a.m. deputies arrested Mitchell Scott Ledebuhr, 20, of Rushford, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was stopped at Fourth and Main streets in Winona for a turn signal violation. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Winona Police
Monday, March 13
• At 7:50 a.m. officers responded to a three-vehicle accident near the 1300 block of Gilmore Avenue. According to the report, an eastbound vehicle rear-ended a turning vehicle, which in turn bumped into another vehicle. The second car's driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the two first vehicles were towed from the scene. No citations have been issued at this time.
Tuesday, March 14
• At 11:38 p.m. officers arrested Bryan Daniel Moore, 37, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped him for striking the curb on the roundabout near Highway 43 and Sugar Loaf Road. Moore allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Police said Moore admitted to having cocaine, and officers allegedly located on his person 3.2 grams of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
Wednesday, March 15
• At 11:20 a.m., officers received a report of a hit and run from the 50 block of Lafayette Street. According to the report, a vehicle was struck in the front bumper, likely side-swiped, while the owner was parked downtown.
Friday, March 17
• At 12:23 a.m. officers arrested Austin Alan Hooker, 26, of Sparta, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for running a red light on Sixth and Franklin streets. According to the report, Hooker allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .08 percent.
• At 8:35 a.m. officers received a theft report from the 50 block of East Third Street, where a resident reported a package of St. Patrick’s Day decorations had been stolen from their doorstep.
• Officers referred Steven Junior Huber-Byers, 37, of Onalaska, Wis., and Carly Frances Polak, 22, of La Crosse, Wis., for potential theft charges after they allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of tools from a Winona store on March 5. Officers said they identified the two in a security video.
• At 2:50 p.m. officers received a theft report from an individual who said items had gone missing from their storage unit. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, March 18
• At 12:49 a.m. officers arrested Nolan Robert Schwarting, 22, of Tiffin, Iowa, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for disobeying a stop sign near Seventh and Walnut streets. Officers reported noticing an odor of alcohol and bloodshot watery eyes and said Schwarting failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .08%, according to police.
• At 4:18 a.m. officers arrested Jace Giovanni Trachsel, 22, of Burnsville, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for an improper turn and no front license plate at 10th and Lafayette streets. Officers said they noticed slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes and said Trachsel failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .14%, according to police.
• At 6:42 p.m. officers received a fraud complaint from an individual who said a check was stolen from their unlocked vehicle about a month ago, $1,700 has since gone missing from their bank account, and their signature appears to have been forged on a check.
• At 8:09 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 550 block of Huff Street, where a resident said $1,000 in cash had gone missing from the resident’s home the evening before.
Sunday, March 19
• At 12:28 a.m. officers arrested Lydia Opiew Obang, 20, of Savage, Minn. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she was stopped for failing to signal near Second and Johnson streets. Officers said she had bloodshot, water eyes and slurred speech and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .12%, according to the report.
• At 2:54 a.m. officers received a damage to property report from the 700 block of Jimmy Carter Place, where a man said an individual had broken out the windows of his vehicle, possibly with a brick.
• At 7:07 p.m. officers cited Eugene Ray Landsman, 40, of Winona, for disorderly conduct after being called to a disturbance in the area. Witnesses said Landsman was allegedly throwing rocks at a truck and yelling at the driver, according to police.
