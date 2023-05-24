Winona County
Monday, May 15
∙ At 12:12 p.m. deputies responded to a complaint about threats being made at a residence in Minnesota City. Deputies arrested Jake Andrew Jonsgaard, 21, of Winona, for allegedly making threatening two other individuals. Jonsgaared was also charged with fleeing on foot after he allegedly attempted to escape arrest, police said.
∙ At 7:04 a.m. deputies ticketed Madonna Joan Gasca Hernandez, 26, of Altura, for inattentive driving after Hernandez allegedly rear-ended another vehicle heading southbound on County Road 20. According to reports, the vehicle that was struck was turning into the Immanuel Lutheran Silo School parking lot. The driver of the struck car, a woman from Altura, was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Friday, May 19
∙ At 1:20 p.m. deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road. According to the report, the driver took the 90-degree turn too harshly and went into the ditch. The driver of the vehicle, a Fort Wayne, Ind., man was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.
∙ At 8:50 p.m. deputies arrested Danielle Meshel Poirier, 35, of Federal Way, Wash., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, speeding, and providing a false name. Poirier was initially pulled over while traveling southbound on Interstate 90 at 103 mph. According to the report, police noted that Poirier was uncooperative, fidgety, had dilated pupils, and failed drug recognition evaluation tests. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Saturday, May 20
∙ At 4:14 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90, near mile marker 274. Accordingly, when deputies arrived to search the area the driver was gone. Deputies pinged the driver’s phone and got a location near the Gundersen Health System hospital in La Crosse, Wis., but were still unable to locate the driver. Deputies located the driver the next day, and the investigation is ongoing.
Sunday, May 21
∙ At 7:12 p.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at County Road 18. The driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed in the ditch. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Winona Police
Tuesday, May 16
∙ At 1:22 a.m. police pulled over Choua Lor, 44, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. This traffic stop occurred at 11th and Laird after officers witnessed Lor allegedly veer left of center near 10th and Zumbro. According to the report, Lor claimed he swerved to avoid potholes. Police said Lor had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and the smell of marijuana. Reportedly, police also found a small clear bag with what appeared to be marijuana as well as a marijuana pipe in an orange prescription bottle. According to police officials, Lor admitted to using marijuana earlier that day. Officers ran a number of field sobriety tests and ran a urine test, results pending.
∙ At 2:17 p.m. police responded to reports of two girls, ages 12 and 14, allegedly smoking weed in a bathroom at the Winona Middle School. In the girls’ possession were two cigars, one intact and another hallowed out and filled with a leafy green substance; however, the substance did not test positive for marijuana, according to police reports. The two minors were ticketed for the possession of tobacco.
∙ At 3:43 p.m. officers responded to a report of a handgun case in the road near Highway 61 and Gilmore Avenue. Police recovered the crushed case containing a locked pistol.
Wednesday, May 17
∙ At 5:22 p.m. police arrested Brandon Wayne Riggs, 30, of Goodview, for allegedly violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Officers recognized the female driver and male passenger at a traffic stop at Gilmore Avenue and Orrin Street and ran the plates to find an active domestic abuse no contact order.
Friday, May 19
∙ At 12:56 a.m. police arrested Caleb Jesse Stenberg, 23, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for a broken headlight at South Baker and Fifth streets. According to the report, Stenberg had bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Stenberg admitted to having “a couple of beers” earlier that night. Stenberg failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .15%, according to reports.
∙ At 1:13 a.m. police arrested Marcus Christopher Rayneil Webb, 33, of Winona, on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping him for a broken brake light and expired registration at Fifth and Zumbro streets. Accordingly, Webb had bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Webb even admitted to consuming “two or three” alcoholic beverages earlier that night. According to the report, Webb failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .13%.
Saturday, May 20
∙ At 1:14 a.m. police arrested Rosalie Grace Richardson, 22, of Mahtowa, Minn., on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. Officers pulled Richardson over after allegedly repeatedly crossing the center line and nearly striking a parked vehicle at Fifth and Whitten streets. A breath test measured Richardson’s blood alcohol content at .13%, according to police.
∙ At 2:10 a.m. Kaden Craig Claeys, 20, on Mosinee, Wis., was charged with alleged driving while intoxicated at Eighth and Franklin streets. According to the report, officers initially stopped Claeys because of an item he had suspended from his rearview mirror. Claeys smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to drinking beer, accordingly. Claeys failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured Claeys’ blood alcohol content at .10%
∙ At 3:33 p.m. police responded to a call for a silver Pontiac driving through an alley and striking garbage bins. Police arrived and observed the vehicle fail to signal a turn and nearly strike the curb at Louisa Street and Shives Road. Police arrested Patrick Matthew Smith, 45, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According the report, Smith had bloodshot watery eyes and admitted to drinking, stating, “I’ve had too much to drink today.” Smith refused breath tests. Smith was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal. Police said they are also investigating whether Smith struck another vehicle in the alley.
Sunday, May 21
∙ At 8:38 a.m. police arrested Carter Davide Thomas Peterson, 22, of Winona, on suspicion of domestic assault. According to the police report, a woman said Peterson allegedly slapped her and held her down by her neck. Officers noticed red marks on the woman’s face and a slight red mark on her neck, according to the report. The case is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.