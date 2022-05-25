Winona County
Wednesday, May 18
• At 8:50 a.m. deputies received a theft report from the 12700 block of Bass Camp Lane, where a boater said their earbuds, sunglasses, and a wallet containing $100 in cash and a debit card was stolen from a dock while the victim was taking their boat out of the water. The debit card was later used at a gas station in Chatfield, Minn. Deputies are investigating.
Thursday, May 19
• At 7:13 p.m. deputies received a report of theft of a black Trek bike and a green Genesis bike from the 41000 block of County Road 12.
Sunday, May 22
• At 1:45 a.m. deputies arrested Ka Blia Her, 22, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a report of a vehicle running without a driver at Apple Blossom Overlook Park. According to the report, deputies located Her sleeping inside the vehicle, who allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
• At 11:05 p.m. deputies arrested Zoe Cameron Kase, 21, of Woodbury, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for speeding on Gilmore Avenue. According to the report, Kase allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending a blood test result.
Winona Police
Monday, May 16
• At 8:47 a.m. officers received a report of theft of over $16,500 of fishing equipment from a boat and tools from an unlocked car on a property on Bluffview Circle sometime overnight. A Garmin fish finder, a Husqavarna chainsaw, a Mac tool set, and a Honda mower were among some of the reported stolen items.
Tuesday, May 17
• At 1:27 a.m. officers arrested William Curtis Perry, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving after cancellation, unlawful use of unregistered vehicle certificate, and on a warrant after officers stopped him for driving through a stop sign near Sixth and Wall streets. According to the report, the vehicle Perry was driving allegedly sported vehicle tabs that had been previously reported stolen.
• At 7:05 p.m. officers arrested Jessica Lee Walther, 36, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault, second-degree assault, and first-degree burglary after officers received a report of domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Gale Street. According to the report, Walther allegedly forced her way into a residence on Gale Street by damaging the door, and upon entry, she allegedly struck the resident with a lamp. The victim suffered minor injuries.
• At 9:42 p.m. officers arrested Asher Allen Merkel, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after officers received a report of a hit and run near 10th and Main streets. According to the report, witnesses said Merkel allegedly was speeding and ran a stop sign when he struck a vehicle. Merkel allegedly drove off, but was located by officers. Charges are pending blood test results.
Wednesday, May 18
• At 8:33 a.m. officers received a report of two catalytic converters stolen overnight from an Isuzu pickup parked in a fenced lot on the 100 block of North Baker Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 2:40 p.m. officers received a report of two catalytic converters stolen from a 2009 Ford Econoline van on the 100 block of Harvester Street. Police believe this theft is related to the North Baker Street incident and are investigating.
Thursday, May 19
• At 7:45 a.m. officers received a report of a tricycle stolen from the 150 block of West Third Street.
• At 9:19 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run after a male was allegedly struck by a white sedan while he was delivering food on Ninth Street. The victim sustained minor back injuries and the case is under investigation.
Friday, May 20
• At 11:43 a.m. officers received a report of theft of cash from an honor-system cash box from the composting site on Shives Road.
Saturday, May 21
• At 1:17 a.m. officers received a report of theft of two $600 handguns and a wallet stolen from a vehicle parked on Third Street near Gabby’s Bar sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. that evening.
Sunday, May 22
• At 1:58 a.m. officers arrested Crystal Lynn Carpenter, 35, of Kellogg, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for having no taillights near Second Street and Riverview Drive. According to the report, Carpenter allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
Monday, May 23
• At 12:09 a.m. officers arrested Kevin Dale Maas, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers recognized him for driving after revocation near Second and Lafayette streets. According to the report, Maas allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
