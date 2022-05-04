Winona County
April 25
• At 11:38 p.m. deputies arrested Daniel Ray Stephenson, 50, of Welch, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover at the intersection of country roads 110 and 23. According to the report, Stephenson was located by deputies in his vehicle. He received minor injuries, but allegedly refused to seek medical treatment. Charges are pending test results.
April 29
• At 11:22 p.m. deputies arrested Geraldine Ann Jilk, 63, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for a lane violation on Main Street and County Road 23 in Stockton. According to the report, Jilk allegedly smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
April 30
• At 10:00 p.m. deputies arrested Tracy Eric Bonow, 57, of Lewiston, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped Bonow for a signal violation on County Road 18. According to the report, Bonow allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
May 1
• At 1:31 a.m. deputies arrested Isauro Itehua Itehua, 24, of Altura, on potential charges of driving under the influence and damage to property after deputies responded to a vehicle running off the road and into a fence on the 1700 block of Highway 14. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
Winona Police
April 26
• Starting at around 9 p.m. officers received six damage to property complaints stemming from a group of three juveniles in a white four-door sedan allegedly egging vehicles. According to the report, vehicles on the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Lafayette, and Junction streets and Gilmore Avenue had been allegedly egged throughout the evening.
April 27
• At 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. officers received two more damage to property complaints related to the cases of egging from the day before. According to the report, vehicles on Olmsted Street and Harvester Avenue were reported to have been egged allegedly by the same group from the night before. The case is under investigation.
April 28
• At 1:02 a.m. officers arrested Justin Reasey Soeun, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding on the 250 block of East Ninth Street. According to the report, Soeun allegedly failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .14.
April 30
• At 4:47 p.m. officers cited a 14-year-old juvenile on potential charges of theft on 10th and Center streets. According to the report, the juvenile allegedly ran off with a $200 phone after meeting with a seller.
May 1
• At 1:15 a.m. officers cited Trevor Albert Blake, 20, of Fairport, N.Y., on potential charges of underage drinking and fleeing on foot from a police officer after officers located him on the 150 block of East Third Street. According to the report, Blake was allegedly caught publicly urinating behind a parked vehicle by officers and allegedly fled on foot. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
• 1:57 a.m. officers cited Jesse Lee Griffin, 18, of Lewiston, on potential charges of fourth-degree assault on an officer after officers responded to a call of a male passed out in a gas station bathroom on the 1050 block of Homer Road. According to the report, Griffin allegedly appeared highly intoxicated, was unable to speak, and allegedly resisted officers trying to help him when he allegedly punched an officer in the shoulder and allegedly attempted to bite the officers.
• At 2:14 a.m. officers arrested Gilbert LaRue V. Jordan, 21, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for running a red light on Sixth and Main streets. According to the report, Jordan allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
