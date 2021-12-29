Winona Police
Monday, December 20
• At 11:52 p.m. officers received a report of a fight on the 60 block of East Third Street. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, December 21
• At 11 a.m. officers arrested Angela Marie Stone, 32, of Winona, at a residence on the 250 block of Jackson Street and referred her for potential charges of first degree possession of controlled substances after allegedly finding approximately 31 grams of suspected marijuana, around two grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 1,500 individual pills of suspected ecstasy, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to police. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence following an ongoing drug investigation.
• At 11:24 a.m. police received a report of a truck being egged sometime overnight in the alley of the 450 block of East 11th Street.
• At 3:57 p.m. officers received a report of a burglary at the 50 block of Center Street. The reporting party said that someone entered their unlocked apartment on Dec. 19 or 20, stole $200 in cash, took a shower, rearranged decorations, and left clothing behind. The incident is under investigation.
• At 6:39 p.m. officers received a report of a Trek bicycle worth over $600 stolen from a porch on the 300 block of West Ninth Street, possibly between Dec. 12-14.
• At 8:28 p.m. officers arrested Bryant Dismukes, 30, of Winona, and referred him for potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated after a witness claimed he fell asleep at the wheel while waiting at a train crossing. Dismukes was awake when officers stopped him at the 600 block of Franklin Street, but allegedly appeared confused and admitted to drinking, according to police. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
• At 10:09 p.m. officers responded to a report of a family dog biting a child at a residence on Lorrai Drive and ordered the parent and dog’s owner to quarantine the animal.
Friday, December 24
• At 2:45 p.m. officers received a report that two Winona Middle School students were disorderly on the Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School playground. According to the report, elementary school staff would like the students to be trespassed from the school. The incident is under investigation.
• At 3:46 p.m. officers received a report that packages were stolen on the 700 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, it is believed the packages were delivered on December 21.
Saturday, December 25
• At 1:23 a.m. officers arrested Jeremy Allen Nowak, 31, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal on Seventh and South Baker streets.
• At 9:57 p.m. officers pulled a 24-year-old Winona man over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly not stopping at a stop sign on Third and Sioux streets. Potential charges are pending urine test results.
Sunday, December 26
• At 11:20 a.m. officers received a report that an ATV was stolen from a shed on Harvester Avenue.
Winona County
Tuesday, December 21
• At 2:11 a.m. deputies cited Aubrey Vee Garvey, 24, of Lake City, Minn., for driving with an open container of alcohol after she was stopped for a traffic violation on I-90 east of Nodine.
• At 6:33 p.m. deputies arrested Tieshina Victoria Bey, 33, of Kenosha, Wis., and referred her for potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated. Bey was stopped on the shoulder of I-90 near Nodine, and when a deputy stopped to check on her, the deputy allegedly noticed Bey had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .09; she was referred for the elevated charge of third-degree DWI because two juveniles were in the car, as well, according to police.
Wednesday, December 22
• At 4:09 pm. deputies arrested Jeffrey Hendricks, 58, of La Crosse, Wis., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated on Highway 61 and Watkins Road. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.31 percent.
Thursday, December 23
• At 3:24 a.m. deputies arrested Joshua Scott Wynn, 33, of La Crescent, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled Wynn over for reportedly speeding on I-90 near mile marker 272. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.13 percent.
