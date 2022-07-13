Winona County
Tuesday, July 5
• At 10:37 a.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on the 22000 block of County Road 23. According to the report, the vehicle rolled over after attempting to swerve away from a deer. The occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday, July 8
• At 1:35 a.m. deputies arrested Carlos Ricardo Hamilton, 22, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near Third and Huff streets. According to the report, Hamilton allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Winona Police
Wednesday, July 6
• At 1:36 a.m. officers arrested Jenna Lee Wineski, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving with an inoperable brake light and not signaling a turn near Seventh and Chestnut streets. According to the report, Wineski allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
• At 5:17 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from the 800 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, a vehicle located there was spray-painted sometime overnight. The case is under investigation.
• At 9:03 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property and a possible break-in attempt from the 800 block of West Burns Valley Road. According to the report, the service door appeared to have been kicked but no entry was made into the property.
• At 6:52 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a large toolbox and its contents from the back of a work truck from the 1100 block of Homer Road. According to the report, the theft is thought to have occurred sometime between 4:30-5 p.m. and officers are working with the victims to determine what was taken.
• At 7:04 p.m. officers arrested Amy Michelle Brown, 46, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault causing harm and trespassing after officers responded to a disturbance call on the 700 block of East Ninth Street. According to the report, Brown allegedly got into a verbal argument with a victim and slapped the victim on the face at a residence Brown was prohibited from visiting.
Friday, July 8
• At 11:31 p.m. officers arrested Marvin De Jesus Gutierrez-Altamirano, 50, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving over the centerline near Highway 43’s interstate bridge. According to the report, Gutierrez-Altamirano allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and also admitted to drinking before driving. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
Saturday, July 9
• At 2 a.m. officers arrested Tena Marie Walker, 43, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for signaling to turn but continuing to drive straight near Fifth and Johnson streets. According to the report, Walker had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
Monday, July 11
• At 7:50 a.m. officers arrested Awstyn Wayne King, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault causing harm, and domestic assault causing fear after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 850 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, King was allegedly upset over some possible damage to his vehicle and the victim left King’s residence at the 400 block of Mankato to diffuse the situation. King allegedly followed the victim outside, pushed them into a bush, then allegedly strangled the victim, and then bit the victim on the right cheek, according to police.
