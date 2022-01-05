Winona Police
Monday, December 27
• At 10:49 a.m. officers received a report that a person known to the reporting party threw a rock at the reporting party’s apartment window and damaged it on the 200 block of Sebo Street.
Tuesday, December 28
•At 10:19 a.m. officers received a report that two tools and a jacket were stolen at Fleet Farm.
Wednesday, December 29
•At 8:16 a.m. officers received a report that a passenger side window of a vehicle was damaged overnight at Chrysler Winona.
•At 9:23 a.m. officers received a report that a pool ball was thrown through the rear window of a vehicle on the 450 block of East Seventh Street between 9 p.m. the evening prior and the time of the call.
•At 12:25 p.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked overnight on the 550 block of East Broadway.
Thursday, December 30
•At 12:11 p.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 450 block of Vine Street between December 27 and 30.
•At 3:44 p.m. officers received a report that a credit card was dropped at Aldi and the card was reportedly later used at Hy-Vee and Walmart on December 13. The incident is under investigation.
Friday, December 31
•At 11:58 p.m. officers received a report that an unknown person struck another person in the face on the 200 block of East Third Street at a bar. The incident is under investigation.
Winona County
Monday, December 27
•At 11:02 a.m. deputies received a report that a utility trailer was stolen on the 24000 block of County Road 7 near Pickwick.
Tuesday, December 28
•At 10:28 p.m. deputies arrested Steven Wayne Popplewell, 35, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially made contact with him due to his vehicle reportedly not having taillights on Pelzer and Fifth streets. He also reportedly sped up and turned abruptly into a driveway. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.14 percent.
•At 2:18 p.m. officers received a report that a holiday decoration of a dinosaur wearing a hat was stolen from a yard overnight on the 350 block of East 10th Street.
Sunday, January 2
•At 1:28 a.m. deputies arrested Roger Reid Knudsen, 60, of Parker, S.D., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated and test refusal. Deputies initially responded to a report of a vehicle going east in the westbound lane of I-90. Deputies found the vehicle pulled over near mile marker 273, according to the report.
Monday, January 3
•At 12:39 a.m. deputies arrested Leslie Joseph Lakey, of Trempealeau, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for allegedly weaving, as well as crossing the fog and center lines. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.14 percent.
