Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High near 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.