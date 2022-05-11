Winona County
May 2
• At 4:03 p.m. deputies received a report of found cattle on the 24000 block of Owl Road. According to the report, the caller reported finding six heifers that did not belong to him with his other cattle. They are reportedly two red and four black heifers with their ears tagged. The caller was unable to locate the owners.
May 3
• At 7:30 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol and the Dakota and Nodine Fire departments with a two-vehicle accident on Highway 61 near Leeward Road. Minor, non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
May 6
• At 11:02 p.m. deputies arrested Julia Marie Johnson, 22, of Mankato, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping her for running a stop sign at Main and Eighth streets in Winona. Deputies alleged Johnson had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol; charges are pending the results of a blood test.
May 7
• At 9:11 p.m. officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him on Highway 61 near Bridge Street in Minnesota City for failing to maintain his lane. Deputies said the boy’s eyes were twitching and he reportedly failed a sobriety test. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
May 8
• At 9:56 p.m. officers arrested Dustin Lee Zenk, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping him on County Road 20 and Betty Jane Road outside Stockton for running a stop sign. Deputies reported Zenk was allegedly jittery and sweating profusely; charges are pending the results of a blood test.
May 9
• At 12:02 a.m. deputies arrested Hunter Charles Zenk, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after he drove to the Winona County Law Enforcement Center to pick up a relative and allegedly had poor balance and bloodshot watery eyes. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
Winona Police
May 4
• At 12:46 a.m. officers arrested William Brandon Criswell Harper, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving without headlights near the 750 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, Harper allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
• At 8:36 p.m. officers received a theft report from a caller who said that after loaning their vehicle to a second party, that individual had not yet returned the vehicle, inside of which were two assault rifles and a shotgun. According to authorities, the vehicle was located in Mower County at around 11 p.m. with the keys inside the vehicle, no occupants, and the weapons allegedly missing. The case is under investigation.
May 5
• At 8:06 a.m. officers received a report of theft of a $130 black bicycle sometime between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. the night before on the 1700 block of West Seventh Street.
May 6
• At 12:03 a.m. officers arrested Nathan Ronald Knudson, 41, of Dunlap, Tenn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled him over for idling at a crosswalk on Sarnia Street. According to the report, a squad car reported seeing a vehicle stopped on a crosswalk with a driver inside who allegedly appeared to be asleep at the wheel. When officers pulled the vehicle over, Knudson allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
• At 10:10 a.m. officers received a report of a hit and run near Frontenac Drive and Mankato Avenue; a woman said her car was struck by a white vehicle with dents as she pulled out of a store parking lot.
• At 12:05 p.m. officers cited Michael Edward Hadaway, 59, of Winona for leaving the scene of an accident, driving after revocation, and no proof of insurance after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident with another vehicle at Fifth and South Baker streets.
• At 2:14 p.m. officers received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in another jurisdiction and forwarded the case to the responsible agency.
• At 2:41 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run accident on the 750 block of East 12th Street. The reporting party said their car was struck while in a parking lot sometime between May 5 and 11:30 a.m. on May 6.
• At 2:57 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of four tires from Minnesota State College Southeast. The incident is under investigation.
• At 4:14 p.m. officers received a report of tampering with a motor vehicle from an auto dealership on the 1200 block of West Service Drive after the dealership reported that someone had broken the window on a pickup and stolen an odor deionizing machine valued at $1,000 from a Jeep sometime the previous night.
