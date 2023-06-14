Winona County
Monday, June 5
• At 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a gun complaint report near The Arches on Highway 14. The reporting party, an adult man who came to a residence there, believed two gun shots went off in his direction. The Emergency Response Team and the State Patrol were called to assist. The State Patrol shut down part of Highway 14 for a time. Upon investigation, a resident claimed they threw fireworks at the reporting party to scare them away, according to deputies.
Saturday, June 10
• At 11:51 a.m. a 77-year-old woman was transported to the Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., after being struck by a loose round bale in a field north of Dakota. The woman had a broken leg and other injuries, according to the report.
Winona Police
Monday, June 5
• At 2:03 a.m. police arrested Rachael Ray Peterson, 46, of Zumbrota, Minn., on suspicion of fifth-degree driving while intoxicated. Officers stopped Peterson at Seventh and Winona streets after allegedly observing her weaving in traffic and missing a license plate. According to the report, Peterson allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and admitted to drinking. A breath test measured Peterson’s blood-alcohol content at .18%.
Thursday, June 8
• At 7:43 p.m. officers cited Ryan Joseph Wilson, 33, of Owatonna, Minn., for obstructing the legal process after he allegedly resisted while being arrested on outstanding warrants.
Saturday, June 10
• At 1:33 a.m. police arrested Derrick William Micha B Erickson, 25, of St Charles, at Sixth and McBride streets. Officers pulled Erickson over for speeding and overly dark window tint. . According to the report, Erickson allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. Erickson reportedly admitted to drinking two beers before driving. Police said Erickson refused to do any field sobriety tests and was arrested without incident. Erickson agreed to take a breath test but did allegedly not cooperate, failing to blow properly, according to officers. Erickson faces potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated and test refusal.
Sunday, June 11
• At 2:25 a.m. police arrested Jason Lamar Hill, 22, of Green Bay Wis., on suspicion of third-degree driving while intoxicated. Police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 61 and Lake Boulevard. The vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Lake Boulevard and police observed the front seat passenger and driver, Hill, allegedly switch seats. According to the report, other passengers would later confirm this. The officer noted Hill had bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. Hill failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to jail, according to the report. Hill took a breath test that reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .18%.
Monday, June 12
• At 1:41 a.m. police arrested Crystal Ann Shines, 24, of Winona, on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping her for speeding at Seventh and Franklin streets. Police said Shines had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. A breath test measured Shines’ blood-alcohol content at .14%.
