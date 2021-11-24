Winona Police
Monday, November 15
• At 8:49 a.m. officers arrested Joshua Lee Fox, 44, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and harm. He allegedly threw objects at another adult on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road.
• At 9:30 a.m. officers received a report that sugar may have been put in vehicle gas tanks on the 600 block of East Eighth Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 11:32 a.m. officers received a report that the right fender of a vehicle was scratched with keys on the 1700 block of West Seventh Street.
• At 3:29 p.m. officers arrested Lyle Van Jones, 20, of St. Paul, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of receiving stolen property. According to the report, Jones was driving some friends to a gun range with their firearms in tow, and they all stopped at the Winona Fleet Farm. Jones then allegedly went back into the vehicle and left, leaving his friends and driving off their guns, according to police..
• At 5:09 p.m. officers received a report that unauthorized charges were made on a banking card after it was left at the house of an acquaintance on the 350 block of East Sarnia Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 7 p.m. officers received a report that items were stolen from backpacks on Broadway and South Baker Street. According to the report, two backpacks were left outside a store when the owners went inside. When they came back out, the backpacks were missing, police said. The backpacks were then found nearby, and items including a phone charger were reportedly missing from them. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, November 16
• Officers received a report of a sexual assault.
• Officers received a report that about $100 worth of meat was stolen at Walmart.
• At 9 p.m. officers arrested Jose Louis Delgado Jr., 22, of Winona, on existing warrants and cited him with obstructing the legal process. Officers responded to a report of a man walking in the median near Highway 61 and Huff Street, according to the report. Officers identified the man as Delgado, according to the report. Delgado had existing warrants, and as officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly fought with them, and they used a Taser.
Thursday, November 18
• At 2:21 p.m. officers arrested Hunter Matthew Mccutchen, 25, of Arcadia, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a court order after he alleged went to a resident he is prohibited from by the order on the 650 block of West Sarnia Street.
• At 6:43 p.m. officers arrested Ethan John Navarro-Katz, 18, Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. He allegedly turned in front of a vehicle on Broadway and Huff Street. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.19 percent.
• At 9:19 p.m. officers cited Andrew Jackson, 39, of Minneapolis, Minn., after he allegedly took a cab ride that cost $176 and did not pay after arriving at Cottonwood Drive in Winona.
Friday, November 19
• At 2:02 a.m. officers arrested Amanda Jean Mccasland, 37, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly not using turn signals on Broadway and Liberty Street. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.09 percent.
• At 4:51 p.m. officers received a report that $300 in cash was stolen from a woman’s purse while she was at work on the 900 block of Mankato Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
Saturday, November 20
• At 1:09 a.m. officers arrested Lexi Anne Albert, 24, of Cresco, Iowa, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially spoke with her for reportedly blocking an alley on Fourth and Walnut streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.08 percent.
• At 7:22 a.m. officers received a report that eggs were thrown at vehicles on Fourth and Vila streets.
• At 8:05 a.m. officers arrested Chad Douglas Patch, 31, of Davenport, Iowa, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of trespassing and fleeing officers on foot. They also arrested Sufi Sufi, 22, of Rochester, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of trespassing, fleeing on foot and threats of violence. Officers were responding to a report of a man knocking on a door on the 550 block of Sioux Street when they saw two men leaving a residence out a window, according to the report. The men allegedly fled when they saw the officers. The officers were ultimately able to locate and arrest them.
• At 2:10 p.m. officers received a report that eggs were thrown at a vehicle on the 50 block of Westlake Boulevard.
Sunday, November 21
• At 4:59 p.m. officers received a report that eggs were thrown at a vehicle on the 500 block of West Ninth Street.
• At 6:21 p.m. officers received a report that eggs were thrown at two vehicles on the 500 block of East Third Street.
• At 10:11 p.m. officers arrested Michael Zvirles, 53, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of assault. Officers initially responded to a report of someone sleeping in a doorway on the 50 block of East Third Street. Zvirles then allegedly spit on an officer, according to the report.
Winona County
Thursday, November 18
• At 2:41 a.m. officers stopped a 43-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Potential charges are pending test results.
Friday, November 19
• At 10:24 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault in a vehicle on the 3500 block of Service Drive. According to the report, a woman was stabbed in the vehicle, and she jumped out of it. She was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is now handling the case.
Saturday, November 20
• At 3 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an accident with injuries Highway 61 and I-90 near the Dresbach Information Center. According to the report, the driver, a 22-year-old Shakopee, Minn., man, was taken to a La Crosse, Wis., hospital for the treatment of injuries. A blood-draw was performed, and the incident is under investigation.
Sunday, November 21
• At 9:38 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault in Stockton. Deputies are still searching for the suspect, according to the report.
Monday, November 22
• At 1:37 a.m. deputies arrested Jesse Allen Jonsgaard, 40, of Goodview, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Highway 61 and 44th Avenue. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.12 percent.
