Winona County
Tuesday, November 22
• At 5:23 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Highway 61 near 54th Avenue in Goodview. According to the report, a passenger car traveling south on Highway 61 collided with a northbound SUV in the northbound lane. A juvenile passenger in the car and the two occupants in the SUV were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday, November 23
• At 1:57 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Highway 61 near Bundy Boulevard in Winona. According to the report, a pickup truck was stopped in the left lane on Highway 61 when another truck crashed into it. The 60-year-old driver of the stopped truck was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday, November 24
• At 5:48 p.m. deputies arrested Cody Mark West, 19, of La Crescent, on potential charges of domestic assault after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance occurring in a vehicle near the Dresbach Welcome Center in La Crescent. According to the report, West allegedly threatened to crash his vehicle into the river in order to kill himself and a victim riding with him. West was arrested without incident.
Sunday, November 27
• At 2:28 a.m. deputies arrested Nickolas James Meyers, 43, of Stockton, on potential charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after deputies responded to a slumped-over driver in a running vehicle in the 8100 block of East Main in Stockton. According to the report, Meyers allegedly had slurred speech, droopy eyes, and was sweating profusely when deputies made contact with him. Charges are pending test results.
Winona Police
Monday, November 21
• At 7:35 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of two packages from a residence on the 250 block of East Fourth Street. According to the report, the two packages containing at-home COVID tests and artificial plants worth $60 in total were taken by an unknown white male wearing a ball cap pulled down. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, November 22
• At 12:22 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at the Sarnia and Sioux streets intersection. According to the report, a vehicle making a right turn struck a bicyclist crossing the sidewalk, which the driver said they did not see. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and officers did not issue any citations issued.
Wednesday, November 23
• At 12:28 a.m. officers arrested Jesse James Roberston, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of damage to property and on a court order violation after officers responded to a disturbance in the 1150 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, Robertson allegedly smashed windows in two cars as well as slashed four tires on one of them. The reporting party confronted Robertson prior to officers arriving, causing him to flee the scene. Officers made contact with Robertson at his residence a few blocks away, where he denied the incident, officers said. Robertson was arrested without incident.
• At 3:59 p.m. officers arrested Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and driving after revocation after officers responded to a report of a woman who appeared to be heavily intoxicated driving with three kids in her vehicle on the 50 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, Burns allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. During her arrest officers allegedly located a THC vape pen on her person. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .08 percent.
Friday, November 25
• At 4:53 p.m. officers arrested Aaron Michael Gerth, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of felony theft after officers received a report of a man allegedly walking out with $1,400 in merchandise from Fleet Farm two days prior. According to the report, Gerth denied the alleged theft but told officers he did take some car tools, a bucket, and a jacket.
Saturday, November 26
• At 1:16 a.m. officers arrested Janalene Lynnette Jacobson, 48, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving over the centerline near Highway 61 and Parks Avenue. According to the report, Jacobson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking prior to driving. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .21 percent.
• At 4:07 p.m. officers arrested Melvin Earl Kimp, 32, of Winona, on potential charges of false imprisonment, domestic assault causing fear, and interference with a 911 call as well as on a warrant after officers responded to a call of a man and woman fighting and yelling in the 500 block of East Fourth. According to the report, officers found Kimp holding the victim down, with the victim unable to get free. The victim told officers Kimp allegedly broke their phone and ripped their watch from their arm, leaving behind a mark.
• At 7:35 p.m. officers arrested Terrell Desean Watkins, 34, of Winona, on potential charges of obstructing the legal process with force, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and on a warrant after being recognized by an officer at the Kwik Trip on the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, when the officer told Watkins he was under arrest due to the warrant, Watkins allegedly resisted arrest and told officers he had a knife while reaching into his pocket. Two officers were able to subdue him and reportedly found a piece of tin containing a substance that tested positive for heroin.
