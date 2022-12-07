Winona County
Monday, November 28
• At 2:58 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 outside of Richmond Township. According to the report, an SUV with three occupants left the roadway, and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. The 76-year-old driver and one 64-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the other 74-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.
Tuesday, November 29
• At 9:50 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 outside of New Hartford Township. According to the report, a semi-trailer lost control coming to a stop in the median, causing a sedan to crash into it. The conditions of the road were icy. The 31-year-old sedan driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday, December 1
• At 6:51 p.m. deputies arrested Monica Michell Highsmith, 42, of Stockton, on potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and threats of violence after deputies responded to a distress call in Sixth Street in Stockton. According to the report, a victim called the police saying that Highsmith was allegedly keeping them hostage with a knife, and the victim had locked themselves in a room to get away from her. Deputies made contact with Highsmith, who said she was upset with the victim. Highsmith was arrested without incident.
Friday, December 2
• At 1:11 a.m. deputies arrested Katelyn Olivia Schwab, 29, of Owatonna, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her failure to sign a turn on Fourth and Wilson streets in Winona. According to the report, Schwab allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
Saturday, December 3
• At 7:10 p.m. deputies arrested Tracy Allyn Benson, 51, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle after deputies attempted to stop him for speeding near Highway 61 and Pelzer Street in Winona. According to the report, deputies initiated a pursuit when Benson allegedly fled from Pelzer Street and Highway 61 to his residence in Hidden Valley, where deputies made contact with him. Benson was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.
Sunday, December 4
• At 1:16 a.m. deputies arrested Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for an inoperable taillight near Laird and Second streets in Winona. According to the report, Gillette allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol when deputies made contact with him. Charges are pending test results.
• At 12:53 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on County Road 18 and Burt Road in Utica. According to the report, a vehicle being driven by Heins and occupied by a juvenile crashed into a ditch when it ran a stop sign. Heins allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech, police said. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .25 percent. No injuries were reported.
Winona Police
Tuesday, November 29
• At 4:26 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run on Mankato Avenue and Frontenac Drive. According to the report, a vehicle struck a light pole and left the scene. The light pole reportedly then fell and struck another vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, November 30
• At 1:35 p.m. officers arrested Thomas Jon Flak, 59, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault after officers received a delayed report of an assault in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, Flak allegedly jumped on top of a victim, hit them with a closed fist, choked them for several seconds, and then slapped the victim so hard their glasses broke in late November. The victim showed officers photos from the day of the assault, which showed a red area around their eye. Flak denied the incident and was subsequently arrested, according to police.
• At 2:39 p.m. officers responded to a dog bite in the 500 block of Sioux Street. According to the report, a toddler was bitten in the face by a dog known to the family, which resulted in the toddler suffering from injuries to its chin and forehead. The case is under investigation, and the toddler is reportedly in stable condition.
Thursday, December 1
• At 7:54 a.m., two vending machines were reported as being damaged overnight, and the coin boxes were stolen from the King Koin Launderette in the 500 block of Center Street. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:58 p.m. officers arrested Leighton Lyle Leroy Munger, 59, on potential charges of threats of violence after an officer transported him to the Winona Community Warming Center from the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive. According to the report, Munger allegedly was loitering in a hotel lobby and was offered a ride to the warming center. While en route, Munger allegedly became verbally aggressive to the officer. When Munger arrived at the warming center, he allegedly exited the vehicle, clenching his fists, and saying he was going to disarm the officer. To avoid further escalation, the officer arrested Munger, according to the police.
Friday, December 2
• At 9:37 a.m. officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft from the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive. According to the report, a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander’s catalytic converter was stolen while sitting in a parking lot overnight. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:03 p.m. officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft from the 100 block of Center Street. According to the report, a 2007 Toyota Prius’ catalytic converter was stolen sometime overnight. The case is under investigation, and officers said it could probably be related to the earlier report of catalytic theft.
• At 2:13 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $200 black Hyper mountain bike from a residence in the 850 block of West Seventh Street. A bike chain tied to the tire was reportedly cut. The case is under investigation.
• At 3:07 p.m. officers received a report of package theft from the 1850 block of West Fourth Street. The package, containing a $140 Columbia jacket, was reportedly delivered but was allegedly taken sometime afternoon. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, December 3
• At 7:56 p.m. officers arrested Ross Alan Kusnierz, 39, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of theft as well as on a warrant after officers responded to a report of a man shoplifting at Walmart. According to the report, Kusnierz allegedly attempted to walk out with miscellaneous merchandise totaling $300 before making a getaway in a vehicle. Officers stopped Kusnierz, who was arrested for an outstanding warrant for shoplifting.
• At 11:37 p.m. officers arrested Graylen James Jeffrey Gould, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault causing harm after officers responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, Gould and the victim were in a verbal argument over a charging cord, which led Gould to allegedly force the charger out of her hand. Police said Gould allegedly pulled away the charging cord — which was wrapped around the victim's wrist — from the victim’s grasp, leaving a red mark on the victim. Gould then reportedly threw the victim on the ground, and kicked a television, according to the police. Gould denied part of the incident, police said, and was taken into custody.
