Winona County
Wednesday, May 10
∙ At 2:55 p.m. deputies responded to a harassment complaint in Stockton where the caller said someone threatened to “SWAT” them — falsely report the person for violent behavior in an effort to provoke a police response — unless they changed their Twitter handle.
Saturday, May 13
∙ At 11:10 a.m. deputies arrested Jason Kalani Mook, 59, of San Jose, Calif., on potential charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats. The inciting incident occurred five minutes north of Winona on the Amtrak when Mook allegedly assaulted an Amtrak employee by throwing a full can of soda at the worker’s head, injuring the employee. According to reports, this action was unprovoked and Mook allegedly went on to threaten the employee’s life. When the train arrived in Winona, police were there to make an arrest.
Winona Police
Tuesday, May 9
∙ At 11:58 a.m. officers arrested Andrew Troy Aurentz, 39, of Winona on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly ran over a stop sign with his car in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue. Witnesses reported the incident to police, and officers said Aurentz admitted to the accident and had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .10%, according to the report.
Wednesday, May 10
∙ At 12:26 p.m. officers cited a 15-year-old Goodview girl for possession of a small amount of marijuana and notified her parents after being called to the Winona Senior High School by administrators. After receiving a tip, a principal found the substance in the girl’s backpack, according to the report.
∙ At 3:50 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 1100 block of Gilmore Avenue, where a landscaping company employee said $200 worth of tools — a four-foot aluminum ladder, two pitchforks, and a rake with a green handle — were stolen sometime that day.
Thursday, May 11
∙ At 8:48 a.m. a woman was injured and transported to Winona Health after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Franklin and Sarnia streets. According to the report, the injuries were non-life threatening, but their extent was not known. The driver was going south on Franklin Street. According to police, he stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection, when suddenly, the woman ran from the east side of Franklin Street. Police said the driver braked before the woman was struck with the front left of the vehicle. The woman was reportedly not in the crosswalk. There were no tickets issued.
∙ At 10:26 a.m. officers received a report that the back rear door of a vehicle was struck on the 200 block of East Eighth Street at some point between 10 a.m. the previous day and the time of the call.
∙ At about noon officers received a report that part of the back of a semi-truck struck the side of a vehicle in the roundabout on Mankato Avenue and Frontenac Street. There were no injuries or citations, according to the report.
∙ At 1:23 p.m. officers received a report that the driver side of a vehicle was damaged on the 1150 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, it appeared the vehicle may have been backed into.
∙ At 3:57 p.m. officers received a report of fraud on the 450 block of West Fifth Street. In a scam, the victim was reportedly told there was a warrant out for their arrest and they needed to send Bitcoin. The victim was then sent a QR code to convert their cash, according to the report, and they ultimately sent $13,000.
Saturday, May 13
∙ At 2:39 a.m. police arrested Brady Lee Ferguson, 24, of Winona, and referred him for potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. Officers reported seeing Ferguson speeding at roughly 60 miles per hour southbound on Franklin Street. When an officer activated their lights and sirens and attempted to pull Ferguson over, he allegedly accelerated and took off down Sarnia Street. According to the report, when officers caught Ferguson, he failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .16 percent.
Sunday, May 14
∙ At 11:46 a.m. police arrested Cody Joseph Koscianski, 19, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and owning a firearm without a license after being stopped for swerving and nearly striking a parked car near Fourth and Huff streets. According to the report, Koscianski had bloodshot eyes and an open bottle of Smirnoff on the floorboard. Allegedly Koscianski admitted to police that he had been drinking. Police searched the car and found two passengers, a loaded magazine and a loaded gun. The two passengers were cited for underage consumption. A breath test measured Koscianski’s blood-alcohol content at .14%. According to the police, all parties in the vehicle denied ownership of the firearm.
