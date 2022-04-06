Winona County
March 29
• At 9:32 a.m. deputies arrested Elizabeth Joy Shelley, 33, of Rush City, Minn., on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the report, deputies assisted with Drug Court checks on the 400 block of Olmstead Street and allegedly found several items of paraphernalia with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
• At 12:05 p.m. deputies arrested Moe Oo, 36, of St. Paul, Minn., on potential charges of felony motor vehicle theft of two vehicles after deputies received a report of a possibly stolen vehicle on the 10000 block of County Road 35 near the Winona-Olmsted county line. According to the report, Oo asked a resident on the 16000 block of County Road 129 for fuel and drove off into Olmsted County. Olmsted authorities located the stolen vehicle, but Oo allegedly stole another vehicle and was arrested by deputies on Highway 61 near Goodview.
• At 11:35 p.m. deputies assisted Lewiston Fire Department with a fire in a barn on the 1500 block of Sandstone Drive. No people were hurt but 29 baby goats and some chickens and ducks were reportedly inside the barn when it burned down.
March 30
• At 6:59 a.m. deputies received a report of theft on the 8200 block of East 10th Street, in Stockton. According to the report, over $1,050 of valuable items were stolen, including a Drake Waterfowl coat and a pair of prescription Ray-Ban sunglasses.
April 3
• At 10:55 p.m. deputies arrested Tamra Lynn Davis, 36, of St. Charles, on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping her on the 25000 block of Eagle Road. According to the report, a breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at .14 percent.
Winona Police
March 28
• At 2:12 p.m. officers arrested Kevin Dale Sultze, 40, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, violation of an order for protection, and six outstanding warrants on the 350 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, during a health and wellness check, officers found Sultze in a basement of a residence the order prohibits him from visiting. While arresting Sultze, officers allegedly found a baggie with traces of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.
• At 10:34 p.m. officers arrested Paul Anthony Clark, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic abuse no-contact order violation, fleeing on foot from an officer, felony domestic assault, and interrupting an emergency 911 call after officers responded to a disturbance on the 250 block of Center Street. Officers reportedly found a woman with bruises and injuries allegedly caused by Clark. Clark allegedly prevented the woman from calling 911 and took her phone and allegedly fled on foot from the police, according to the report.
March 29
• At 11:30 p.m. officers arrested John Michael Oevering, 39, of Winona, on a warrant and potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the report, an officer recognized Oevering near the 950 block of Mankato Avenue and allegedly found substances that field-tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine on his person while arresting him on the warrant.
March 30
• At 2:56 a.m. officers arrested Trenton Thomas Renquist, 19, of Windom, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled him over after he ran a red light and was driving with an expired registration on Sixth and Huff streets. According to the report, Renquist appeared intoxicated and failed a sobriety test. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 9:11 a.m. officers received a report of theft on the 50 block of East Ninth Street. According to the report, someone broke into the reporting person’s vehicle and stole a purse, and made $310 in unauthorized purchases.
• At 12:06 p.m. officers received a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Center Street. According to the report, someone broke into the reporting person’s apartment overnight and stole multiple vinyl records, a speaker, and video game guitar controllers.
March 31
• At 11:44 p.m. officers arrested Ava Rose Dejonge, 22, of Stillwater, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled her over for speeding on Ninth and Main streets. According to the report, Dejonge appeared intoxicated and failed sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .08 percent.
April 2
• At 12:40 a.m. officers arrested Kevin Dale Maas, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him on Latch Island Road and Highway 43. According to the report, Maas showed signs of impairment. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .21 percent.
• At 11:14 a.m. officers received a report of theft of a $416 speaker from Walmart that occurred approximately at 8:50 a.m. The case is under investigation.
• At 12:05 p.m. officers received a report of theft of a $100 green BMX bike from the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
• At 4:17 p.m. officers received a report of a male driving a van who was yelling and throwing things at juveniles near Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue.
April 3
• At 1:53 a.m. officers arrested Noah Alan Milks, 21, of Adams, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after an officer stopped him for driving without headlights near Sarnia and Winona streets. According to the report, a breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .08 percent.
• At 6:50 p.m. officers received an assault complaint from the 200 block of Olmstead Street. According to the report, the caller sustained minor injuries from a party known to him. The case is under investigation.
