Winona Police
Monday, July 17
• At 8:59 p.m. police responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at the 450 block of Chatfield Street.
Tuesday, July 18
• At 4:12 police responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft from a Prius at the 350 block of Johnson Street. According to the report, the theft happened over the previous night.
Wednesday, July 19
• At 10:14 a.m. police responded to a report of a stolen bike at the 550 block of Huff Street. According to the report, the bike, a blue/white women’s Huffy Cruiser bike valued at $115, had been taken from outside the residence with the past day.
• At 12:08 p.m. police responded to a report of a stolen bike at the 500 block of Harriet Street. According to the report, the bike is a Specialized seafoam green bike with black writing.
• At 4:18 p.m. police responded to a report of a stolen bike at the 100 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, the reporting party last saw the bike locked to a bike rack inside their apartment complex on July 16. Both the bike, a black Hennessy road bike with red lettering, and bike lock are missing, valued at $250.
Friday, July 21
• At 1:25 a.m. police arrested Tameka Nikiya Scott, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at Seventh and Walnut streets. Officers pulled Scott over for a broken brake light and noted that Scott allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. According to the report, Scott admitted to drinking, failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test measured Scott’s blood-alcohol content at .11%.
• At 6:49 p.m. police arrested Daniel Lee Burt-Vasquez, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of controlled substance driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at the Second and Wilson streets. Officers were dispatched to the location on a check welfare call. According to the report, Burt-Vasquez was unconscious at the wheel of a parked vehicle with the engine running. Officers observed alleged drug paraphernalia on his person and after knocking on the window to wake him up, officers took note of Burt-Vasquez’s slurred speech, slow movements, and how unsteady he was on his feet. According to the report, Burt-Vasquez allegedly admitted to using Xanax that day, and officers noticed a small baggie of apparent Xanax pills on the driver’s seat. Winona Area Ambulance Service confirmed Burt-Vasquez was medically OK. Officers conducted field sobriety tests, which Burt-Vasquez failed. According to police officials, 24 Oxycodone pills, 20 Xanax, and one Alprazolam were collected from the vehicle. Charges are pending blood test results.
Saturday, July 22
• At 8:39 a.m. police responded to a theft report at the Winona Marina. According to the report, three items went missing from the reporting party’s boat within the last week. These items include a handheld radio valued at $100, a Hummingbird GPS fishfinder valued at $500, and a $20 fishing rod.
• At 11:57 p.m. police arrested Lenny Michael Boberg, 21, of La Crescent, Minn., on potential charges of trespassing, obstructing a legal process, and fleeing on foot at the 750 block of West Sixth Street. Police were initially called to the location at 11:13 p.m. where Boberg was allegedly causing a disturbance at a small house party, according to the report. Officers assisted Boberg with calling for a ride and dropped him off at a nearby gas station to wait. Forty minutes later Boberg returned and attempted to enter the residence through a window. Officers located Boberg nearby in another yard and attempted to speak with him, Boberg attempted to flee but was caught, according to the report.
Sunday, July 23
• At 1:27 a.m. police arrested Irving Flores Garcia, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping him at Sixth and Wilson streets for allegedly crossing the centerline and nearly striking a parked vehicle. Police officials said Garcia smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, had bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to drinking two beers before driving. A breath test measured Garcia’s blood-alcohol content at .20%.
