Winona County
Wednesday, February 22
• At 1:38 a.m. deputies arrested Nickolas James Meyers, 43, of Stockton, on potential charges of driving under the influence, driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies recognized and stopped him for driving without a license on Main Street in Stockton. According to the report, Meyers allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. While he was being taken into custody, a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine allegedly fell from his person. Charges are pending test results.
Thursday, February 23
• At 5:04 p.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 31000 block of River Street, north of Dresbach. According to the report, a driver exiting Interstate 90 struck a power pole, which caused the driver to experience some chest pain. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 8:47 p.m. deputies arrested Peyton Palmer Serley, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for speeding on Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Serley allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .1 percent.
Friday, February 24
• At 7:42 p.m. deputies arrested Michael John Belter, 31, of Houston, and Scott Alyn Belter, 38, of Wilson Township, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a snowmobile accident in the 25000 block of County Road 7, south of Pickwick. According to the report, Michael allegedly crashed into a mailbox while operating a snowmobile, and he was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies alleged he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol at the time of the accident. Michael’s charges are pending test results. Deputies spoke to witnesses of the accident and found that Scott — who was operating another snowmobile — allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured Scott’s blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
Sunday, February 26
• At 4:50 p.m. deputies received a report of a hit and run from the 11000 block of Nichols Spring Drive, south of St. Charles. According to the report, a blue car turned a corner, entered the wrong lane, and struck an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and deputies are in search of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue Ford Fusion with no rear license plate and possible front damage as a result of the crash, deputies said. The driver was possibly a male with curly hair in his mid-20s and a Carhartt-like jacket, deputies added.
Monday, February 27
• At 8:30 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with an accident on Interstate 90 near New Hartford Township. According to the report, a 24-year-old driver struck an unoccupied tow truck while eastbound. The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Winona Police
Tuesday, February 21
• At 4:30 p.m. officers received a report of a counterfeit bill being used at an establishment in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
Wednesday, February 22
• At 2:02 a.m. officers referred Jacob Lee Bullis, 31, of Winona, to the county attorney on potential charges of theft, possession of burglary tools, and vehicle tampering after officers located him carrying a Sawzall and a stolen catalytic converter in his vehicle near Bundy Boulevard and Breezy Lane. According to the report, officers found Bullis walking away from the vehicle and observed him hiding something in his jacket. Officers reportedly told him to drop the Sawzall, and he allegedly admitted to officers that he stole a single catalytic converter. Officers reportedly located the lone catalytic converter. The case is under investigation.
• At 10:43 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of catalytic converters from three buses at the Winona ORC Industries site in the 1050 block of East Mark Street. According to the report, an employee reported that the three catalytic converters were missing that morning. Officers reportedly also discovered that a snow shovel from a nearby residence had been taken and used to cover the tracks in the snow of the alleged thief. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:29 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a package from a porch in the 250 block of East Ninth Street. The reporting party told officers that a surveillance camera picked up an unknown individual allegedly taking the package.
Thursday, February 23
• At 9:38 a.m. officers received a report of an unlocked vehicle being entered and a wallet containing several credit cards being taken from the 650 block of Wilson Street.
• At 11:55 a.m. officers received a report of a vehicle being entered sometime overnight in the 650 block of Winona Street. According to the report, sunglasses, shoes, a small amount of cash, and a gym bag were taken from the unlocked vehicle.
Friday, February 24
• At 11:09 p.m. officers received a report of a vehicle being entered in the 700 block of Grand Street. According to the report, an unknown subject allegedly took $200 from the center console of the truck.
Saturday, February 25
• At 1:43 a.m. officers arrested Ruby Esmeralda Barrillas, 26, of Galesville, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after officers stopped her for driving in the wrong lane on Fourth Street. According to the report, Barrillas allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.
Sunday, February 26
• At 10:24 a.m. officers received a report of theft from a business in the 900 block of Frontenac. According to the report, a manager told officers that approximately $500 had been taken from the till. The case is under investigation.
