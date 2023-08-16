Winona County
Friday, August 11
• At 9:56 p.m. deputies arrested Shyrone Shanton Snead, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated. According to the report, deputies stopped Snead at Fourth and Lafayette streets for a broken taillight and reportedly noticed an odor of marijuana on his person as well as bloodshot watery eyes. Snead failed a field sobriety test, and charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 11:29 p.m. deputies arrested William Alan Posp, 37, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated at 44th Avenue and Goodview Road. According to the report, Deputies stopped Posp for allegedly driving on the shoulder and a loud exhaust. Psop had allegedly bloodshot watery eyes, poor balance, and failed field sobriety tests, according to officials. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Saturday, August 12
• At 6:49 p.m. deputies arrested Maria Elizabeth Baer, 29, of Lewiston, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated on Highway 14 near Quarry Hill Road. According to the report, deputies stopped Baer for allegedly speeding and noted that Baer had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to drinking. Baer failed field sobriety tests, according to the report, and charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 8:27 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Jeffery Steinfelet, 50, of Dakota, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated on Highway 61 near mile marker 11. According to the report, deputies stopped Steinfelet for failure to maintain the lane and drifting over the centerline. According to deputies, Steinfelet had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Steinfelet’s blood-alcohol content at .14%.
Sunday, August 13
• At 12:56 a.m. deputies arrested Alex Manuel Cruz Rodriguez, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at the Kwik Trip in St. Charles. According to the report, deputies stopped Rodriguez for no taillight, and noted Rodriguez had a strong odor of alcohol, poor balance, and bloodshot watery eyes. A breath test measured Rodriguez’ blood-alcohol content at .08%.
Winona Police
Tuesday, August 8
• At 2:21 a.m. police arrested Rayshun Boler, 42, of Winona, on potential fifth-degree domestic assault charges at the 800 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, Boler allegedly slapped a woman across the face twice and pushed a door into her causing her to fall back and get a small cut on the elbow.
• At 8:41 p.m. police arrested Michael Eugene Goodwin Jr., 40, of Winona, on potential charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a legal process at a bar at the 500 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, officers were called to the location on report of a disturbance where Goodwin was allegedly in a verbal dispute with another patron and slapped them. Goodwin was allegedly belligerent and swearing, police officials said. Goodwin allegedly resisted arrest, tensing up, curling his arms into his chest, and pulling away from officers as they tried to handcuff him, according to the report. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .17%.
Thursday, August 10
• At 3:47 p.m. officers responded to a report of a recovered BB gun. While mowing the lawn, a resident on the 250 block of East Fourth Street found a sliver, handgun-style BB gun wrapped inside a blue bandana. Police said the serial number had not been reported stolen.
Friday, August 11
• At 1:12 a.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 150 block of East Ninth Street, where a man was reportedly knocking and kicking on a door and ripped off a security camera on the door. Officers identified the man, but the investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, August 12
• At 1:07 a.m. police arrested Wilfred Jake Schmitz, 23, of Caledonia, Minn., on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at the 600 block of East Second Street. According to the report, while traveling eastbound on Second Street, Schmitz allegedly struck a parked vehicle and then the parked vehicle hit the vehicle parking in front of it. Schmitz’ own vehicle flipped onto its roof. Schmitz exited the vehicle, and ambulance staff confirmed he was OK. Police officials said Schmitz had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Schmitz’ blood-alcohol content at .14%.
• At 8:56 a.m. police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the 400 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, a woman found $800 worth of “motion picture purposes” money, or prop money, in the door handle of her vehicle.
• At 12:09 p.m. police responded to a theft and fraud complaint at the 900 block of East Seventh Street. According to police officials, the reporting party lost his wallet on a walk in the neighborhood the night before, but it was found and returned by a neighbor. The reporting party was alerted by his bank of an attempted $250 transaction around 4 a.m. at a nearby Kwik Trip and discovered his debit card was missing. Police reviewed the footage and identified the male using the ATM. The investigation is ongoing.
• At 6:03 p.m. police responded to a disturbance at the 450 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, the landlord returned to an apartment to see if the tenants had moved out yet and got into a verbal argument with an adult male tenant. The argument resulted in the landlord macing the tenant and the tenant throwing a speaker at the landlord’s car, shattering the windshield, accordingly. Police officials said criminal damage to property charges are pending estimates for the landlord’s windshield.
Sunday, August 13
• At 12:33 a.m. police arrested Olivia Bryn Zill, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at Fifth Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, police stopped Zill for speeding and failure to come to a complete stop at Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue. Officers noted Zill had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Zill’s blood-alcohol content at .08%.
• At 11:45 a.m. police arrested Daniel Lee Decker, 59, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated at the 50 block of Carimona Street. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the scene on report of a hit and run that involved a red PT Cruiser traveling westbound in the alley that allegedly clipped the corner of the reporting party’s garage, damaging the siding. Officers located the red PT cruiser a few blocks away and observed the damage to the vehicle matched what was reported. Police officials said the driver, Decker, had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, admitted to drinking, failed field sobriety tests, and was holding a bottle of liquor and a case of beer when he exited the vehicle. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 4:33 p.m. police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle at the 350 block of West Mill Street between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. According to the report, several blankets, a small table and two hard-back chairs with a total value of $250 were taken. The reporting party said entry to the vehicle was likely gained through a partially rolled down window.
• At 5:46 p.m. police responded to a report of a motorcycle theft at the 150 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, the 1997 black Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at $3,000-$4,000 went missing between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The reporting party said the motorcycle was likely rolled onto a truck or trailer because he had the keys.
