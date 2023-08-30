Winona County
Wednesday, August 23
• At 11:38 p.m. deputies arrested Alfonso Sanchez Tzompaxtle, 53, of Rollingstone, on potential driving while intoxicated charges at the 16,000 block of County Road 31 in Altura. According to the report, deputies found Tzompaxtle’s vehicle in the ditch. Deputies made contact with Tzompaxtle and reportedly saw the keys in the ignition and multiple beer cans in the cupholders and on the floorboards. Tzompaxtle allegedly had glassy, watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, a strong odor of alcohol, and admitted to drinking. A breath test measured Tzompaxtle’s blood-alcohol content at .20%. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Thursday, August 24
• At 12:34 a.m. deputies arrested Sydney Irene Joseph, 18, of Winona, on potential driving while intoxicated charges after stopping her for driving without headlights at Fifth and Pelzer streets. According to the report, Joseph had bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of marijuana. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 9:29 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a vehicle-train collision at the 25,000 block of Swan Lane in the Dakota area. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle did not notice the incoming train and pulled into the intersection and was struck. The driver was uninjured.
Friday, August 25
• At 9:44 p.m. deputies arrested Dalton Lee Bolkman, 31, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated, driving after cancellation, and possession of a controlled substance at Sixth and Wilson streets. According to the report, deputies stopped Bolkman for an alleged stop sign violation and tinted windows and said Bolkman had bloodshot watery eyes, poor balance, and failed field sobriety tests. While Bolkman was being searched, deputies allegedly found a bag with approximately five grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Driving while intoxicated charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Saturday, August 26
• At 1:03 a.m. deputies arrested Mark Matthew Jacobsen, 44, of Winona, on potential driving while intoxicated charges after stopping him for failure to signal at Main and Third streets. According to the report, Jacobsen had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. Jacobsen failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .11%.
• At 1:05 a.m. deputies arrested Wyat James Braaten, 22, of Galesville, on potential driving while intoxicated charges after stopping him for failure to signal a turn at Fifth and Harriet streets. According to the report, Braaten had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and poor balance. Braaten failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .12%.
• At 10 a.m. deputies were called to assist at the Winona County Jail where an inmate, Amy Michelle Brown, 48, allegedly assaulted a corrections officer. According to the report, Brown became upset and uncooperative while being transported from one location in the jail to another and allegedly struck a corrections officer, who sustained minor injuries. As a result of the incident, Brown could face charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.
Sunday, August 27
• At 1:33 a.m. deputies arrested Jonathan Ceasar Maldonaeo, 24, of Austin, Minn., on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated at the 14,000 block of Highway 14 outside of St. Charles. According to the report, deputies observed Maldoneao driving allegedly well under the posted speed limit, and stopped Maldonaeo after he turned off and parked in a driveway that was not his own. Maldonaeo had bloodshot watery eyes, poor balance, an odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Maldonaeo’s blood-alcohol content at .11%.
Monday, August 28
Winona Police
Thursday, August 24
• At 12:27 a.m. police arrested Rylee Ann Kolstad, 20, of Cochrane, Wis., on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges after stopping her for a signal violation at Eighth and Main streets. According to the report, officers noted Kolstad allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, and admitted to drinking a beer 25 minutes prior to driving. Kolstad reportedly failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at .14%.
Friday, August 25
• At 12:03 a.m. police arrested Heather Lynn Meinke, 31, of Winona, on potential fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges and later driving while intoxicated charges at the East End Boat Harbor. According to the report, while on patrol officers located Meinke in a vehicle parked in a dark and secluded area of the boat harbor. Officers also noted that inside the vehicle were several hypodermic needles, cut off straws, and a backpack belonging to Meinke with a baggy with a single pink pill identified as Alprazolam, according to the report. Meinke allegedly confirmed it was hers and that she does not have a prescription for it. One of the syringes in the vehicle had a white crystalline substance on it that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
• At 1:47 a.m. police arrested Heather Lynn Meinke, 31, of Winona, on potential driving while intoxicated charges at Sixth and Main streets. According to the report, while on patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Sixth Street approaching the Sixth and Main streets intersection. As the vehicle cleared the intersection, it honked three times and came to an abrupt stop and pulled over partially blocking the northbound lane, accordingly. An officer made contact with Meinke and noted she was speaking very fast, had fast and sporadic body movements. Another officer with drug recognition evaluator training ran Meinke through field sobriety tests. Charges are pending the results of a urine test.
• At 9:17 p.m. police responded to a report of a bicycle theft at the 250 block of Orrin Street. According to the report, a $35 men’s Mongoose mountain bike, and a $200 mountain bike went missing from the reporting party’s unlocked garage.
Saturday, August 26
• At 1:32 a.m. police arrested Tashewn Markus Kreckow, 19, of Winona, on potential driving while intoxicated charges at near 11th and Huff streets. According to the report, officers stopped Kreckow for multiple lane violations and a suspended object noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 5:32 p.m. police responded to an assault complaint at the 600 block of East Sarnia Street. According to the report, the reporting party, a man, arrived home after a minor road rage incident in which another man he knew yelled and swore at him. While parking, the second man yelled and claimed the reporting party cut him off. As the reporting party removed an item from the trunk of his vehicle, the other man reportedly parked up the street and allegedly ran up to the reporting party and punched him multiple times in the head and ran back to his vehicle and took off. The reporting party fell to the ground and later went to Winona Health for possible stitches. Neighbors yelled at the man and witnessed the incident. According to the report, neighbors and witnesses observed the same vehicle the man drove, come by again, and officers were able to make contact. The man denied his involvement, officers noted he fit the physical description of the perpetrator, had a red and swollen hand, and the reporting party identified him. This investigation is ongoing.
Sunday, August 27
• At 8:52 a.m. police arrested Brett John Dennis, 36, of Winona, on potential gross misdemeanor theft charges at the 150 block of Sioux Street. According to the report, a silver necklace, beaded bracelet, broadhead arrowhead, 250 gigabyte SanDisk SD card, and an Insta 360 camera, all totaling $550, went missing from the reporting party’s unlocked vehicle. The reporting party had video of the incident and officers recognized Dennis. According to the report, officers allegedly found Dennis on a bicycle downtown with items from the vehicle, which were returned to the reporting party.
• At 5:44 p.m.police responded to a disturbance at the 150 block of East Third Street and cited Michael Wade Zvirblis, 55, of Winona, with trespassing and disorderly conduct. According to the report, the reporting party was outside on break, and when Zvirblis approached, they retreated inside the business and locked the doors. Zvirblis allegedly began pounding on the doors, yelling, and swearing. He was told to leave but continued swearing and began pounding on the windows of parked vehicles outside the business.
