Tuesday, May 31
• At 11:36 a.m. deputies assisted the Lewiston Fire Department with a shed fire that occurred on the 29000 block of County Road 29. No injuries were reported and the case is under investigation.
Thursday, June 2
• AT 9:40 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 61 near Goodview. According to the report, a sedan and a semi-truck were both northbound on Highway 61 when they reportedly collided at 44th Avenue. The driver of the sedan, an 83-year-old man from Pine Island, Minn., was taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck reportedly was not injured.
Saturday, June 4
• At 10:18 p.m. deputies arrested Eliana Serrata-Ramos, 19, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for speeding on Riverview Drive. According to the report, Serrata-Ramos allegedly had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and an odor of marijuana coming from inside her vehicle and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending a blood test result.
Winona Police
Wednesday, June 1
• At 8:35 a.m. officers received a complaint of damage to property on the 500 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, a resident reported finding BB-sized holes in their garage over the weekend. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:47 a.m. officers received a report of a hit and run. According to the report, the reporting party reportedly found damage in the right fender on their SUV while parked at Fleet Farm or Kwik Trip on Mankato Ave. The case is under investigation.
• At 7:02 p.m. officers received a report of theft of a red Raleigh M20 bicycle from the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
Thursday, June 2
• At 4:20 p.m. officers arrested Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 37, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and driving after cancellation after officers stopped him on Eighth and Main streets after officers recognized him as driving after cancellation. According to the report, Nguyen allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests.
Friday, June 3
• At 8:15 p.m. officers cited Jonathan Tubal-Cain Nett, 38, of Dover, Minn., on potential charges of driving after cancellation, attempt to evade motor vehicle tax, and no insurance after officers reportedly stopped him for displaying incorrect and no registration on his vehicle near the 800 block of Mankato Avenue.
Saturday, June 4
• At 12:50 a.m. officers assisted the Goodview Fire Department with a house fire on the 4600 block of Eighth Street in Goodview. A fire in an attached garage spread through the residence and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
• At 6:01 p.m. officers cited Lamel Vance Lillard, 42, of Winona, on potential charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation after attempting to stop his vehicle near Sixth and Jefferson streets. According to the report, officers recognized Lillard allegedly driving after revocation but were unable to make contact with him after he allegedly drove away from officers.
Sunday, June 5
• At 12:50 a.m. officers received a report from a caller on the 110 block of East Sixth Street that an unknown party allegedly had rummaged through the inside of the reporting party’s vehicle before driving away in a white SUV. The case is under investigation.
• At 1:09 a.m. officers arrested Zane Allen Spalding, 29, of Westminster, Colo., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for failure to come to complete stops near Ninth and Wall streets. According to the report, Spalding allegedly had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, and also allegedly failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
