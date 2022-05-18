Winona County
May 11
• At 8:28 p.m. deputies cited Renee Rayfield, 18, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for driving without headlights on Highway 14 near Lewiston. According to the report, Rayfield allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and droopy eyelids and an odor of marijuana allegedly emanated from the vehicle. Charges are pending a blood test result.
May 15
• At 4:16 a.m. deputies received a report of a hit and run of a semitruck side-swiping a vehicle on Interstate 90 outside of Lewiston.
Winona Police
May 10
• At 1:39 p.m. officers arrested Derrik Deshawn Carpenter, 27, of Kellogg, and Jonathan Julius Carpenter, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers recognized Derrik driving a vehicle while having a suspended license on Lake and Sioux streets. According to the report, officers allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and reportedly found a tackle box under Jonathan’s seat. Inside the tackle box, officers allegedly found a bag with 13.4 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana. Officers also allegedly found drug paraphernalia and small plastic bags with residue that field-tested positive for meth.
• At 4:26 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run of a semitruck hitting a roof overhang in a parking lot on the 800 block of Mankato.
• At 9:28 p.m. officers arrested Courtney Leanne Tyson, 22, of Arcadia, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a parked vehicle on the 550 block of West 10th Street. According to the report, officers located Tyson inside the vehicle, who allegedly had an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .22 percent.
May 11
• At 11:32 p.m. officers arrested Benjamin Ray Mueller, 23, of Alma, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for running a stop sign and having inoperable taillights near Third and Franklin streets. According to the report, officers allegedly noticed an odor of alcohol on Mueller, and he allegedly admitted to drinking seven beers before driving. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .13 percent.
May 12
• At 10:05 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover near highways 43 and 61. According to the report, the driver, Shane Richard Oevering, 42, of Winona, allegedly fled the scene, but officers said he was later located on the 400 block of Mankato Avenue. Overing was arrested on potential charges of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety and no proof of insurance. No injuries were reported.
• At 11:04 p.m. officers assisted the Winona Fire Department with a fire in a storage unit on the 50 block of Saint Charles Street. No injuries were reported and the case is under investigation.
May 13
• At 9:57 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of two Amazon packages worth $100 from the 150 block of East Third Street sometime from May 8-12.
• At 1:04 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault on the 400 block of High Forest Street. According to the report, the reporting party said they confronted the alleged perpetrator about a missing $20. The perpetrator then allegedly struck the reporting party multiple times in the head, arm, and knee with a baseball bat. The reporting party suffered a head laceration, but no other major injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
• At 4:20 p.m. officers cited Lisa Dawn Laehn, 61, and Bridget Kay Olson, 40, both of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers responded to a report of theft on the 650 block of Olmstead Street. According to the report, a home surveillance system allegedly captured Laehn and Olson allegedly stealing a set of $90 yard decorations.
• At 5:25 p.m. officers cited a 16-year-old juvenile male on potential charges of failing to yield after officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Huff and Lane streets.
May 14
• At 11:20 a.m. officers cited Cindy May Cauthers, 63, of Winona, on potential charges of theft and trespassing after officers received a report of alleged theft of a $95 sign from a business on the 1000 block of Sugarloaf Road that occurred on May 6.
May 15
• At 11:49 p.m. officers arrested Carseda Edith Young, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving outside of her lane multiple times on Sixth and Olmstead streets. According to the report, Young allegedly had an odor of alcohol, had bloodshot, watery eyes, and failed sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .11 percent.
