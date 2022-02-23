Winona County
Monday, February 14
• At 8:38 a.m. officers arrested Ryan Christopher Wavra, 39, of Minnesota City, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of making terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault. He allegedly threatened to kill someone in Hidden Valley.
Wednesday, February 16
• At 8:35 p.m. officers arrested Michele Valerie Luhmann, 56, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping her at County Road 15 and Homer Valley Lane for crossing the centerline. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .27 percent.
Thursday, February 17
• At 12:42 a.m. officers arrested Morgan Elizabeth Witzel, 21, of Farmington, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she allegedly failed a field sobriety test during a speeding stop at Theurer Boulevard and Riverview Drive.
• At 9:04 p.m. deputies arrested David Alan Siskoff, 58, of Stockton, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after deputies responded to a report that Siskoff allegedly struck garbage cans with his vehicle and remained in another person’s driveway for a long period. Charges are pending blood test results, according to deputies.
Friday, February 18
• At 8 a.m. deputies and St. Charles Police officers arrested Charlie Dale Henry, 21, of St. Charles, and referred him for potential charges of soliciting minors to engage in sexual contact. Following an internet crimes against children investigation, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Fifth Street in St. Charles and alleged that Henry had solicited minors over the internet.
Sunday, February 20
• At 12:34 a.m. deputies arrested Joshua Mark McDermott, 41, of St. Charles, on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated. Deputies assisted the St. Charles Police Department with an altercation at a bar in St. Charles; McDermott, allegedly a subject in that incident, had left the scene, but was located and stopped by deputies shortly thereafter, according to the report. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .20 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, February 14
• At 7:58 p.m. officers arrested Chandra Elisa Sowell, 48, of Winona, on a warrant and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. According to the report, she called officers to have a man removed from her residence on the 150 block of East Fourth Street. There was reportedly a court order prohibiting contact with him, as well as a warrant for her arrest.
Tuesday, February 15
• At 12:43 a.m. officers received a report that $700 in cash was stolen on the 500 block of Kerry Drive. According to the report, other items were strewn about and tampered with, and the door to the residence had a broken handle, but the cash was all that was missing.
• At 1:28 a.m. officers arrested David Leroy Kvistad Jr., 22, of Galesville, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly running a red light on Broadway and Huff Street. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.18 percent.
Wednesday, February 16
• At 9:59 a.m. officers responded to a fraud complaint from an individual who was told they had won $9,000 but asked to send the fraudster $9,500 to redeem their prize. “If there’s a ‘but’ to the money you’re allegedly winning, it’s probably a scam, and you shouldn’t send cash to anyone you don’t personally know,” Deputy Police Chief Jay Rasmussen advised.
• At 2:45 p.m. officers arrested Casey James Fautsch, 22, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He allegedly went to a residence the order prohibits him from going to on the 650 block of Main Street.
• At 6:54 p.m. officers received a report that a woman was assaulted by someone she knew on the 1050 block of East Seventh Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 9:14 p.m. officers received a report that a package containing ski boots was stolen from front steps on the 600 block of West Seventh Street.
Thursday, February 17
• At 8 a.m. officers responded to a report of multiple vehicles egged near the 350 block of Cummings Street and the 1000 block of West Ninth Street.
• At 3:55 p.m.officers arrested Jeremy John Brandes, 44, of Winona, on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation. Officers stopped Brandes near Broadway and Steuben Street for having expired tabs and noticed that his license was canceled. After arresting Brandes, officers searched his person and reportedly found a bag with a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
• At 4:56 p.m. officers arrested Dominic Joseph Stanley, 23, of Winona, for potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after stopping him at Ninth Street and Mankato Avenue for expired tabs. Officers reportedly noticed the odor of marijuana and in a subsequent search, allegedly found THC vape cartridges and a bag of suspected marijuana.
Friday, February 18
• At 11:26 a.m. officers arrested Harley Daniel Sherman, 25, of Goodview, on a warrant and potential charges of obstructing the legal process and arrested Nicholas John Deppe, 24, of Winona, for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after stopping Sherman’s vehicle at the 250 block of Sarnia Street. Officers said they saw Sherman driving and recognized him as a wanted individual. While approaching him, officers alleged that Sherman attempted to lock the car. According to the report, officers noticed a pipe in the vehicle and during a subsequent search found a trace amount of a white power that field tested positive for methamphetamine in a bag reportedly belonging to Deppe, a passenger in Sherman’s vehicle.
• At 3:01 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property on the 1300 block of West Broadway. A group of juveniles had reportedly pushed over a statue, breaking it. Charges are pending, according to police.
Saturday, February 19
• At 2:32 a.m. officers arrested Fredrick Matthew Gauger, 18, of Burlington, Wis., on potential charges of making terroristic threats after he reportedly sent threatening messages to a man on Snapchat and later allegedly pounded on the victim’s door on the 400 block of Huff Street.
• At 9:17 a.m. officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft on the 100 block of Chatfield Street sometime between 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 and the time of the report.
Sunday, February 20
• At 12:37 a.m. officers arrested Dimarrio Letray Smith, 20, of West St. Paul, Minn., for third-degree driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for reportedly going 50 miles per hour on Main Street near Sarnia Street. Smith showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking, according to police, and a breath test measured his blood alcohol level at .09 percent.
• At 7:38 a.m. officers responded to a hit-and-run accident striking a parked vehicle at the 300 block of Laird Street. The parked car was rear-ended so hard it was pushed forward around 70 feet, according to police. Officers located a suspect, but the case is still under investigation.
Monday, February 21
• At 7:48 a.m. officers responded to an attempted break-in at a business near Vila Street and Highway 61. According to the report, a black, older Chevy Tahoe and a white Toyota Camry were seen entering the property, and the subjects attempted to pry open a key lockbox, but entry to the business was not made and nothing was reported as missing. Later that day, officers located what they believe to be the same Tahoe, which had been reported as stolen in North St. Paul, Minn. The case is under investigation.
