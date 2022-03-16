Winona County
March 8
• At 11:55 a.m. deputies received a report of a missing seven-year-old child on Dakota Valley Drive. Two deputies were able to locate the child unharmed at 12:25 p.m.
March 10
• At 1:18 a.m. deputies arrested Cora Adele Grimm, 22, of Red Wing, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping her due to not having headlights on at Fourth and Harriet streets in Winona. According to the report, the deputy smelled alcohol on Grimm’s breath and a breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .24 percent.
• At 11:18 p.m. deputies received a report of theft from a residence on Kliest Drive north of Rushford. The caller reported the theft of a chainsaw, weed whacker, socket set, and crescent wrench from the property.
March 12
• At 10:02 a.m. deputies received a report of theft from a residence on the 28000 block of Highway 43 near Rushford. The caller reported having a Dewalt brand air compressor and cordless power tool taken from the property.
• At 7:11 p.m. deputies arrested Michelle Renee Meeks, 50, of Superior, Mont., on potential charges of driving under the influence after a report of a vehicle accident. Per the report, Meeks allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and admitted to having a few drinks. Charges are pending a blood test result.
• At 11:57 p.m. deputies arrested Brady Steven Machajewski, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after stopping him for speeding on Riverview Drive near the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Per the report, deputies noticed bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted sobriety tests. Charges are pending on a blood test.
March 13
• At 12:47 p.m. deputies received a report of a burglary from a residence on County Road 115 near Utica. A male stole a Snap-on brand Bluetooth speaker and a 9mm handgun sometime between March 7 and 9.
Winona Police
March 7
• At 11:43 a.m. officers received a report of a stolen black enclosed trailer with the license plate number AEAG375 from the 1150 block of Frontenac Drive. The theft occurred sometime over March 5 and today.
• At 12:33 p.m. officers received a report that a lockbox to a business building on the 850 block of West Third Street and over 60 inches of copper pipes went missing sometime in the past week.
March 8
• At 9:16 a.m. officers received a report of theft of a rear license plate on the 1700 block of West Sixth Street sometime between March 6 and today.
March 9
• At 8:46 a.m. officers received a call reporting that approximately a quarter tank of fuel had been siphoned overnight from the caller’s vehicle on the 850 block of East 12th Street.
• At 1:14 p.m. officers received a report that someone had lost $400 at the License Center.
• At 8:54 p.m. officers received a report that a vehicle had been tampered with on the 150 block of East Fourth Street. The owner found pry marks on the driver’s side door, but it did not appear that entry was gained or anything was removed.
March 10
• At 1:41 a.m. officers arrested Matthew Gerald Thomas, 24, of Arcadia, on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping him for not coming to a complete stop while turning at a light into Highway 61. According to the report, Thomas had a blood alcohol content of .11.
• At 12:42 p.m. officers received a report of theft of $3,500 from a residence on the 300 block of East Fourth Street. The caller believes it to be a known female juvenile.
March 11
• At 9:12 a.m. officers received a report of theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle overnight on the 550 block of East Ninth Street.
March 12
• At 1:36 a.m. officers arrested Christopher Jay Harden, 40, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after being reported for doing donuts at the Maplewood Townhomes. Per the report, officers noted bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Officers conducted a sobriety test and preliminary breath test and Harden had a .13 blood alcohol content.
• At 8:34 a.m. officers received a report of a burglary from the Anova factory on the 1100 Block of East Eighth Street. An unknown male was seen leaving the area at 7:45 a.m. Per the report, after seeing the vehicle leave, the complainant noticed $650 in various power and hand tools were missing.
• At 3:18 p.m. officers received a report of theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle off the 450 block of High Forest sometime after March 8.
March 13
• At 9:40 a.m. officers received a report of a burglary from the Anova factory on the 1100 Block of East Eighth Street. Per the report, four Milwaukee brand impact drills, four drills, a radio and 20 extension cords were stolen.
