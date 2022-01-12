Winona Police
Monday, January 3
• At about 9 a.m. officers received a report that a locked storage unit on the 200 block of Ben Street was broken into and music equipment including a synthesizer and amp were stolen between December 13 and the time of the call.
Tuesday, January 4
• At 6:13 a.m. officers received a report that an unknown person tried to steal a bike on the 1400 block of West Service Drive. The incident is under investigation.
• At 10:04 a.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of West Service Drive between January 1 and 4.
Wednesday, January 5
• At 3:23 p.m. officers received a report that a vehicle’s windows were damaged by a BB or pellet gun while parked overnight on the 600 block of East Third Street.
• At 11:50 p.m. officers arrested Joshua Lee Fox, 44, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of domestic assault causing harm. He allegedly pulled the victim’s hair and pushed their face on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road. He also allegedly threw objects at the victim’s face.
Thursday, January 6
• At 1:35 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle struck several other parked vehicles on the 500 block of Hamilton and left the scene.
• Officers received a report of an altercation between two students at Winona Middle School. According to the report, school officials are handling the situation, and officers may later see if it is necessary to refer charges to the county attorney.
Friday, January 7
• At 1:41 p.m. officers received a report that a garage roof collapsed on the 150 block of East Broadway. There were no injuries, according to the report.
Saturday, January 8
• At 1:42 p.m. officers received a report of a sexual assault on the 250 block of West Ninth Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 6:55 p.m. officers arrested Kristine Marie Fredricksen, 38, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of obstructing the legal process and misuse of 911 on the 250 block of East Third Street. She allegedly called 911 several times asking to speak with an officer, and according to the report, she did not state an emergency. Officers went to her residence, where she reportedly ranted and appeared to be intoxicated. According to the report, officers told her not to call 911 for non-emergency purposes and left. She again called 911 many times and did not state an emergency, according to the report, and officers went back to to her residence to arrest her. She then allegedly resisted arrest by pulling away from officers, and once in the squad car, kicked a seat and spit at an officer.
Sunday, January 9
• At 1:20 a.m. officers arrested Nicole Frances Duellman, 21, of Goodview, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly driving over the centerline and having an object hanging from her rear view mirror on Eighth and Huff streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.14 percent.
• At 10:20 p.m. officers arrested a 57-year-old Red Wing, Minn., man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Further reports are pending, according to officers.
Monday, January 10
• At 5:42 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle with Minnesota license plate FFE 934 was stolen on the 1750 block of West Seventh Street.
Winona County
Saturday, January 1
• At 8:40 p.m. deputies received a report of a crash involving a Winona Police Department squad car and another vehicle on Third and Carimona streets. According to the report, the squad car was heading east on Third Street responding to a call when another vehicle merged into the intersection. The vehicle was then reportedly struck broadside by the squad car. There were no injuries, according to the report. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Wednesday, January 5
• At 3:56 p.m. deputies received a report of a crash on the 22,000 block of Cardinal Drive. The vehicle was reportedly unoccupied, and it sustained heavy damage, according to the report. The incident is under investigation.
