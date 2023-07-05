Winona County
Friday, June 30
• At 7:28 p.m. deputies arrested Justin McCoy Pipper, 35, of LaMont, Ill., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and use of a cellular device while driving after stopping him for speeding on Interstate 90 near the Lewiston exit. A deputy reported seeing Pipper using a phone while driving and said Pipper smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .15%, according to the report.
Saturday, July 1
• At 7:40 a.m. deputies received a theft report from St. Anthony Catholic Church in Altura, where a church representative said a bell valued at $4,000 had been stolen. The bell was later returned undamaged.
Sunday, July 2
• At 8:11 p.m. deputies arrested Jason Michael Johnson, 49, of Galesville, on suspicion of operating a motorboat while under the influence. Deputies on patrol on the Mississippi River stopped Johnson’s boat for allegedly violating the no-wake zone near Levee Park. They claimed he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .23%, according to the report.
• At 8:23 p.m. deputies cited a 15-year-old Cochrane boy with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after stopping a vehicle he was in for speeding on Riverview Drive in Winona and allegedly noticing an odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
• At 11:21 p.m. deputies arrested Paul David Kraben, 68, of St. Paul, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for driving erratically on Highway 14 near Springer Avenue in St. Charles. Deputies said Kraben had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .14%, according to the report.
Winona Police
Tuesday, June 27
• At 10:14 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex on Sarnia Street to extinguish a fire on the deck of one of the units. According to the report, firefighters extinguished the blaze but damage to the apartment made it uninhabitable. The resident of the apartment, a Winona man, is receiving help from the American Red Cross, according to police. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
• At 11:18 a.m. police cited Amy Gean Olson, 48, of Lake City, Minn., for failure to yield after Olson allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a vehicle at Sixth and Center streets. The driver of the struck vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from Harmony, Minn., was transported to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Wednesday, June 28
• Prosecutors filed charges against Crystal Ann Shines, 24, of Winona, for two counts of driving while intoxicated and one charge of criminal operation vehicular causing bodily harm. At 12:12 a.m. on March 13, police responded to a report of a crash in Winona in which a Jeep struck a parked vehicle, causing the parked vehicle to strike another parked car. According to the report, a man was injured in the incident and transported to the hospital. Officers located Shines, who they initially saw when arriving at the scene. Police believe Shines was driving the Jeep due to finding a debit card with Shines’ name on it in a purse in the vehicle. Shines’ house key was also on a key ring connected to the Jeeps’ key, which was in the vehicle’s ignition, according to the report. According to police officials, Shines appeared intoxicated with bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured Shines’ blood-alcohol content at .29%; a later blood test confirmed Shines’ blood-alcohol content to have been .28%.
Thursday, June 29
• At 11:58 p.m. police arrested Jace Alexander Danovsky, 20, of Pepin, Wis., on potential charges of controlled substance driving while intoxicated after stopping him at Fifth and Market streets for expired registration. According to the report, officers observed Danovsky to be shaking and breathing heavily, with bloodshot watery eyes and occasionally stuttering. Police also allegedly observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle including a bong. Danovsky allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier, according to police. Charges are pending results of a blood test.
Friday, June 30
• At 1:05 a.m. police arrested Mark Quincy Lowe, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree test refusal after making contact with Lowe at the Kwik Trip at Sixth and South Baker streets for an arrest warrant. According to the report, Lowe had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to driving. A field breath test measured Lowe’s blood-alcohol content at .10%. Lowe later refused another test while in custody, according to police officials.
• At 11:32 a.m. officers responded to a theft report from a woman on the 100 block of West Seventh Street who said she suspects someone she knows of stealing a Nuu tablet and using her device’s cash app to send himself $560.
• At 12:28 p.m. officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage unit on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street. The lock on the reporting party’s unit was broken and several boxes went missing sometime in the past month. The case is under investigation.
• At 1:28 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 200 block of Olmstead Street, where a resident alleged someone known to her stole $370 in cash.
Saturday, July 1
• At 2:52 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Huff Street, but the driver took off on Sarnia Street, allegedly going around 90 mph, and officers called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.
• At 5:57 p.m. officers arrested Tomisha Monique Parker, 38, of Bemidji, Minn., after she allegedly repeatedly trespassed at a residence on the 700 block of East Broadway. Officers warned and ticketed Parker for trespassing before ultimately arresting her after she allegedly returned to the property a third time that evening.
• At 9:24 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a residence on Mankato Avenue. Neighbors reported that a 23-year-old Winona man was punching and kicking a woman. Officers were unable to locate the man over the weekend, but a safety plan is in place for the woman and the case is under investigation.
• At 11:52 p.m. officers responded to a damage to property complaint on the 850 block of East Second Street where the reporting party said the rear window of their car had been broken.
Sunday, July 2
• At 12:13 a.m. officers arrested Isaiah Jerome Carter, 29, of Goodview, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for driving over the centerline at Fourth and Lafayette streets. Officers said he had bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. They said Carter gave inadequate breath test samples and, after multiple attempts and instructions on how to give a proper sample, referred him for potential charges of test refusal, as well.
• At 7:15 a.m. officers cited Agwa Ochan Obang, 23, of Austin, Minn., with disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process after being called to a disturbance at Eighth and Johnson streets. Officers had been called on a report of a man and woman fighting, and they said Obang matched the description of the man. The woman later said there had not been an assault, but when officers approached Obang they claimed he swore at officers, refused to provide his ID, and, upon being told he was under arrest, tensed up and tried to walk away.
• At 2:49 p.m. officers arrested Jason Lee Peterson, 44, of Winona, on suspicion of violating a harassment restraining order after he allegedly got into an argument at a property on the 500 block of Maceman Street that the order prohibits him from visiting.
• At 3:09 p.m. officers responded to a report of a possible sexual assault between two vulnerable adults. The case is under investigation.
• At 8:44 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen bike. The reporting party said they were at a meeting on the 300 block of East Sixth Street from 7-8:30 p.m. that night when a Harro F5 bike worth $800 was stolen.
Monday, July 3
• At 12:38 a.m. officers arrested Adrienne Robin Cortez, 38, of Fountain City, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping her for allegedly running a stop sign at 12th and Chestnut streets. Officers said she had bloodshot, water eyes and an odor of alcohol, and a breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at .09%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.