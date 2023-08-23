Winona County
Thursday, August 17
• At 8:22 p.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident at Sandhill Drive and County Road 18. According to the report, the driver, Juan Carlos Cruz, 44, of St. Charles, had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and failed a preliminary breath test. Cruz sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to St. Mary’s in Rochester, Minn. Charges are pending the results of a blood test. The two passengers in the vehicle were uninjured.
Saturday, August 19
• At 1:20 a.m. deputies arrested Alfonso Sanchez Tzompaxtle, 53, of Rollingstone, on potential driving while intoxicated charges. According to the report, deputies received a report of a vehicle on the side of the road at County Road 28 and County Road 31 and allegedly found Tzompaxtle unconscious at the wheel. Deputies made contact and noted that Tzompaxtle had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests, according to the report. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 4:08 a.m. deputies arrested Luis Miguel Romero Montoya, 24, of West St. Paul, Minn., on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges on I-90 near mile marker 238. According to the report, deputies made contact with the two unconscious occupants of the parked vehicle. Deputies noted the driver, Montoya, allegedly had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, slow movements and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Montoya’s blood-alcohol content at .11%.
• At 11:51 p.m. deputies arrested Russell Robert Dresselhaus, 52, of Stockton, on potential driving while intoxicated charges after stopping him for speeding at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive. According to the report, Dresselhaus had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Dresselhaus’ blood-alcohol content at .10%.
Winona Police
Tuesday, August 15
• At 2:18 p.m. police arrested Jason Andrew Tanski, 24, of Winona, on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges at Seventh and Johnson streets after stopping him for running a stop sign. According to the report, Tanski had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, admitted to drinking a couple beers prior to driving, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Tanski’s blood-alcohol content at .09%.
Wednesday, August 16
• At 7:08 p.m. police responded to a report of a theft at the 500 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s bicycle went missing from their front porch on July 28. The missing bike is a silver and yellow Gary Fisher mountain bike with an estimated value of $150-400.
Thursday, August 17
• At 8:22 a.m. police responded to a report of a bicycle theft at the 450 block of Center Street. According to the report, the bicycle valued at $100 was taken from the reporting party’s back patio during the overnight hours.
• At 8:49 a.m. police responded to a report of a theft at the 600 block of Carimona Street. According to the report, $2 in change and a pair of knives were taken from the reporting party’s unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours.
• At 7:12 p.m. a resident on the 550 block of East Sarnia Street reported that $20 in miscellaneous cash and a pair of AirPods went missing from their vehicle, which they believe they left unlocked.
Friday, August 18
• At 8:55 a.m. police cited Joseph Allan Peaslee, 30, of Winona, with potential misdemeanor charges of theft, possession of stolen property at the 650 block of West Third Street. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the address on report of suspicious activity at a storage unit. Peaslee was working on a bicycle that officers recognized and confirmed as stolen from the day before.
• At 10:28 a.m. police responded to a report of a bicycle theft at the Winona Walmart. According to the report, the reporting party left his bike unlocked outside Walmart when he went inside between 1:30 and 2 p.m. and it was gone when he returned. The missing bike is a Schwinn Hurricane mountain bike valued at $200.
• At 12:37 p.m. police arrested Robert Leroy Weber, 73, of Holmen, Wis., on potential second-degree driving while intoxicated charges at the 1520 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, officers were called to the address because Weber, driving a black truck, allegedly struck an employee’s vehicle in the parking lot. Officers were able to stop Weber, and noted Weber allegedly had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Weber’s blood-alcohol content at .19%.
• At 6:21 p.m. police responded to a delayed theft report at the Winona Walmart. According to the report, on August 17 a Starbucks drink and two tires, valued at $200 total, were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, August 19
• At 1:58 p.m. police were called to the 250 block of Valley Oaks Drive for a missing 15-year-old autistic child. Officers searched the neighborhood before expanding the search. The child had a Project Lifesaver bracelet which directed authorities to the wooded area between Valley Oaks Road and County Road 17. The child was safely found just after 5 p.m. Multiple agencies assisted in the search including the Winona Fire Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona County SOAR Team, Winona County Emergency Management, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Goodview Police Department, Goodview Fire and Rescue, La Crescent Police Department, and more.
Sunday, August 20
• At 12:47 a.m. police arrested Ronnie Lee Shefelbine Jr., 41, of Caledonia, Minn., on potential domestic assault charges at the Riverport Inn. According to the report, a verbal argument became physical when Shefelbine allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and pushed the victim to the floor, continuing to choke them for nearly a minute. According to the report, the victim was able to push Shefelbine off by kicking him in the chest. Shefelbine pushed the victim into the wall before the victim kicked him again and locked herself in the bathroom, accordingly. When police arrived, officers observed bruises around the victim’s neck as well as rug burn on their elbows, and a red ear from hitting the wall. Shefelbine was found outside and denied touching the victim and claimed the victim attacked him. Officers noted there was an active domestic abuse no contact order between the two prohibiting harassment and any physical assaultive behavior.
• At 1:36 a.m. police arrested Bradly Wayne Hardin, 43, of Oxford, Miss., on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and test refusal charges at Sixth and Huff street. According to the report, officers located Hardin unconscious in the driver seat with his vehicle parked in the turn lane. Officers woke Hardin and noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests. Hardin was arrested and taken to jail but refused to properly take the breath test.
