Winona County
Saturday, December 10
• At 1:40 a.m. deputies arrested Jami Marie Sonsalla, 35, of Eau Claire, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for going over the fog line near Highway 61 and Watkins Road in Homer Township. According to the report, Sonsalla allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol at .16 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, December 5
• At 1:25 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander sometime overnight in the 850 block of East 12th Street.
• At 9:20 p.m. officers took a complaint of a scam that occurred to a business in the 900 block of East Highway 61. According to the report, an employee took a call from a subject allegedly identifying themself as the business's vice president and convinced the employee to take money from the safe to purchase $1,200 in gift cards. The scammer reportedly asked for the employee's personal documents, tipping them off to report the scam. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, December 6
• At 12:20 a.m. officers received a report of package theft from the 500 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, a white male with an orange hoodie allegedly took the package at around 11 p.m. the night before. The case is under investigation.
• At 8:17 a.m. officers received a report of graffiti at the Lake Park Bandshell. According to the report, “I was here” and other drawings were spray painted on the bandshell sometime overnight. The case is under investigation.
• At 10:23 a.m. officers arrested Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers received a call about a woman who fell asleep at a restaurant drive-thru in the 150 block of Main Street. According to the report, Morrell allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, droopy eyelids, an odor of alcohol, and slow movement. She was allegedly too intoxicated to perform sobriety tests, police said. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .33 percent.
• At 10:50 a.m. officers cited a 14-year-old boy from Winona Senior High School on potential charges of disorderly conduct after the student left school grounds and school officials called police. According to the report, the teenager was asked to put away something but allegedly refused and walked out of the classroom, yelling obscenities and ranting at the teacher. The teenager was taken to the office where he reportedly continued his rampage before he left the school premises. School officials told police there had been previous disruptive incidents with the student. Officers reportedly sent a disorderly conduct ticket to the teen’s home.
• At 11:12 a.m. officers took a complaint of a scam from the 200 block of Janet Marie Lane. According to the report, two middle-school-aged boys allegedly sold fundraiser cookie dough to the reporting party back in October. The reporting party told officers they paid in cash then but never received their product, and in turn, reported the issue to the school. The school reportedly told the reporting party that there is no record of any sales and the names of the individuals were not found in the school’s system.
• At 4:57 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run near Eighth Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, a black or blue pick-up truck struck a crossing vehicle’s front fender and took off.
Wednesday, December 7
• At 1:07 a.m. officers arrested Elizabeth Marie Berns, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled her over for failing to stop while making a turn at a traffic light near Sarnia and Wilson streets. According to the report, Berns allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as admitted to drinking prior to drinking and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
Thursday, December 8
• At 10:41 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from a caller whose truck’s rear tailgate had been struck by a hit-and-run driver sometime on Wednesday.
• At 1:22 p.m. officers arrested Jason Paul Garfield, 42, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and on a felony warrant after officers responded to a report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle on the 250 block of West Third Street. When they arrived, officers saw Garfield walking away from the vehicle and recognized him as having an active warrant for his arrest. Upon searching him, officers allegedly found a bag with a brownish substance that field-tested positive for heroin.
• At 3:12 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property from a hit-and-run driver that struck a parked car on the 150 block of Liberty Street.
• At 8:56 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 150 block of Frontenac Drive. After suffering a medical emergency while driving, an Alma man in his 60s crashed into concrete barriers bordering Frontenac Drive. Officers said the man was coming to when they arrived and appeared to be OK. He was transported to Winona Health for care.
Friday, December 9
• At 11:37 p.m. officers arrested Madeline Ray Garbalagtys, 21, of Beaver Dam, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for a faulty headlight near Fifth and McBride streets. According to the report, Garbalagtys allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, as well as admitted prior to driving and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .10 percent.
Saturday, December 10
• At 9:09 p.m. officers arrested Amy Michelle Brown, 47, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 550 block of Hamilton Street. According to the report, Brown allegedly threatened to hit the reporting party with a hammer after she accused them of having taken her cigarettes. The reporting party reportedly suffered a bleeding puncture on their right pinky while trying to take away the hammer from Brown. The victim declined medical attention and Brown was taken into custody without incident.
