Monday, November 14
• At around noon deputies arrested Paul Carl Jensen, 55, of St. Paul, Minn., on potential charges of second-degree possession of controlled substances, felon in possession of a handgun, and on a warrant, as well as Brianne Nicole Brazelton, 38, of St. Paul, on potential charges of possession of ammunition while in possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after a sheriff’s office drug task force made contact with their vehicle at a Kwik Trip in St. Charles. According to the report, Jensen and Brazelton both had outstanding felony warrants and deputies allegedly found 36 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine, three handguns, and ammunition after deputies searched their vehicle.
Tuesday, November 15
• At 8:53 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with an accident involving a semitrailer and an SUV on Interstate 90 outside of St. Charles Township. According to the report, the SUV and the semitrailer were eastbound on the icy road when they collided. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday, November 16
• At 11:40 a.m. deputies arrested Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, and Janell Jean Peterson, 36, both of Lewiston, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance with children present after a sheriff’s office drug task force executed a search warrant in the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. According to the report, deputies allegedly located a plastic container with a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on a table in Mercer and Peterson’s residence. Deputies said children lived at the address, but were not present at the time of the arrests.
Thursday, November 17
• At 6:16 p.m. a deputy attempted to initiate a pursuit near County Road 12 and Frank Hill Road outside of Wilson Township. An older, red Chevy pickup truck with a burnt-out driver’s headlight and missing tailgate peeled away before the deputy was able to turn on his lights. Deputies are in search of the vehicle.
Saturday, November 19
• At 9:53 p.m. deputies arrested Hunter Carl Thomas Majerus, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Winona. According to the report, Majerus allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Sunday, November 20
• At 1:07 a.m. deputies arrested Meghan Ann Lawson-Vandeyacht, 21, of Kaukauna, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for swerving near Fifth and Winona Street in Winona. According to the report, Lawson-Vandeyacht allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
Monday, November 14
• At 12:39 p.m. officers received a report of package theft from an apartment building in the 500 block of Maceman Street. According to the report, a $90 pair of women’s boots were taken. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:34 p.m. officers received a report of theft of a package with $450 worth of goods from the 100 block of West Eighth Street. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, November 16
• At 1:59 p.m. officers arrested Zachary Scott Thelen, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant after officers initiated a warrant arrest in Sugar Loaf Road. According to the report, officers located Thelen and allegedly found two boxes of suboxone — a schedule III drug — on his person for which he did not have a prescription.
Thursday, November 17
• At 1:33 a.m. officers arrested Robert Shawn Parkins, 49, of Goodview, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding on Sixth Street. According to the report, Perkins allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
• At 8:25 a.m. officers arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant after officers sought Tharett on a probation violation warrant on the 150 block of McConnon Drive. According to the report, officers allegedly located two small baggies containing 4 grams of a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on Tharett’s person.
• At 2:54 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of four tires and rims from outside of a business in the 600 block of Huff Street. The case is under investigation.
• At 7:01 p.m. officers cited Richard Wallace Grotjahn, 54, of Winona, on potential charges of hit and run and driving after revocation after officers allegedly caught him on security footage sideswiping another vehicle while leaving a business on the 850 block of West Sixth Street.
Friday, November 18
• At 11:48 p.m. officers arrested Victoria Lynn Brommerich, 48, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. According to the report, Brommerich allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as admitted to drinking and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Saturday, November 19
• At 6:02 p.m. officers assisted the Winona Fire Department with a fire in the 150 block of West Second Street. According to the report, a dryer fire broke out in a laundry room located in an apartment building. No injuries were reported, and the case is under investigation.
Sunday, November 20
• At 2:25 a.m. officers arrested Munira Abdikar Hassan, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding near the 450 block of Sue Street. According to the report, Hassan allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .25 percent.
• At 1:36 p.m. officers cited two 17-year-old boys on potential charges of minor consumption after officers responded to reports of two juveniles entering vehicles near the 200 block of East 10th Street. According to the report, the two boys allegedly entered multiple vehicles in the area and appeared to be intoxicated. When officers confronted the teenagers, a pair of women’s sunglasses fell from one of the boy’s pockets, which a reporting party said was taken from their vehicle. Breath tests reportedly indicated the two boys to have been drinking, and officers did not seek theft charges.
