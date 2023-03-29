Winona County
Monday, March 20
• At 2:39 p.m. deputies received a theft report from a resident on the 100 block of Cleveland Street in Rollingstone who said an Amazon package containing a $50 calculator was taken from their porch.
Friday, March 24
• At 10:03 a.m. deputies received a report of a decapitated possum head being left inside a mailbox of a residence in the 13000 block of County Road 24 in St. Charles. Deputies said they do not have any leads on the case.
Sunday, March 26
• At 1:21 a.m. deputies arrested Michael Steven Sprague, 30, of Sparta, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding on Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Sprague allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, March 20
• At 4:35 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 1750 block of Kramer Drive, where a resident said a Glock 45 9 mm pistol and three loaded magazines valued at $600 were stolen from the locked trunk of their car, likely before 8 a.m. that morning. There was no damage to the vehicle.
• At 6:21 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen laptop at the Winona State University Integrated Wellness Center, where the complainant said she had accidentally left the laptop in a bathroom around 9 a.m. that morning and when she returned that afternoon, it was gone.
Wednesday, March 22
• At 11:54 p.m. officers arrested Alan Michael Peterson, 55, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers received a report of a passed-out individual behind the wheel of a running car near Third and Main streets. According to the report, Peterson allegedly appeared confused, was fidgety, and spoke in quick responses, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Officers reportedly smelled a burnt odor emanating from the vehicle and allegedly found tin foil with burnt residue and a pipe with a white substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine in the vehicle. Charges are pending test results.
Friday, March 24
• At 1:34 a.m. officers arrested Emily Grace Hanson, 20, of Neillsville, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for swerving and hitting the curbs on the roundabouts on Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Hanson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .22 percent.
• At 11:53 p.m. deputies arrested Noah Shaun Marin-Forrester, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped him for speeding. According to the report, Marin-Forrester was initially taken into custody for driving under the influence as he allegedly failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking prior to driving, but officers said he tested well below the legal alcohol limit of .08 percent at the jail, and officers did not ultimately refer him for driving under the influence charges. During his arrest, officers allegedly located a small plastic baggie with about .02 grams of a white, crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on Marin-Forrester’s person.
Sunday, March 26
• At 12:21 a.m. officers arrested Olivia Reign Riggs, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for a burned-out headlight near Fifth and North Baker streets. According to the report, Riggs allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
