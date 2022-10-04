Winona County
Wednesday, September 28
• At 11:02 a.m. officers arrested Lisa Marie Thorson, 50, of Racine, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after deputies stopped her for driving extremely slow near the Kwik Trip in Nodine. According to the report, Thorson allegedly did not roll down her window when officers initiated a traffic stop and a minor was screaming in the back seat. Deputies said she looked panicked, and they believed she was having a medical episode. Thorson allegedly drove off but was stopped again by deputies. She allegedly grabbed a knife, according to deputies. Fearing she might cause harm, deputies broke a window, causing her to allegedly run out of the vehicle before being caught by deputies, sheriff’s department officials said. The case is under investigation.
Friday, September 30
• At 11:55 a.m. deputies responded to an accident with injuries on the 15000 block of County Road 114 in Rollingstone. According to the report, a vehicle attempting to make a turn onto County Road 114 cut the corner too short and tipped over. The driver of the vehicle reportedly got a cut on his head and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for his injuries.
Winona Police
Monday, September 26
• At 8:34 a.m. officers received a delayed report of the theft of over $2,200 in merchandise from Target. Officers cited Carly Frances Polak, 22, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of theft after she allegedly walked out with electronics from the store. Polak was charged with a $3,200 theft from Walmart earlier this month, and police said these charges were related to that theft.
Saturday, October 1
• At 1:17 p.m. officers arrested Brett Alan Williams, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male allegedly yelling and trying to fight people while naked, on the 450 block East Fifth Street. When confronted, Williams allegedly attempted to fight police officers and resisted arrest but was ultimately subdued, according to police. Williams was reportedly taken to Winona Health.
Sunday, October 2
• At 3:06 a.m. officers arrested Jacob Richard Hengel, 18, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of driving under the influence, speeding, and reckless driving after officers stopped him for speeding near Sixth and Junction streets. According to the report, Hengel allegedly was going 75 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone, and allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol level at .21 percent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.