Winona County
Saturday, July 8
• At 12:12 a.m. deputies arrested Robert Gaines Reeves, 50, of Woodbury, Minn., at Fifth and Franklin streets on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges. According to the report, Reeves was stopped after crossing halfway into the opposing lane during a turn. Deputies said Reeves had an odor of alcohol, droopy eyelids, bloodshot watery eyes and admitted to having a couple of drinks. A test measured Reeves’ blood-alcohol content at .13%.
Sunday, July 9
• At 11:04 p.m. deputies arrested Scott Wesley Whetstone, 48, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of domestic assault. According to the report, an argument between Whetstone and a woman escalated and Whetstone allegedly threw glass from a picture frame at the woman, which struck her on the leg, causing a laceration.
Winona Police
Wednesday, July 5
• At 7:04 a.m. police received a report of damages to a porta potty at the Bud King Ice Arena. Police officials said the porta potty, valued at an estimated $2,000, was “blown to smithereens” by fireworks.
• At 8:29 a.m. police responded to a theft report at the Target in Winona and arrested Danielle Marie Chambers, 42, of La Crosse, Wis., for the alleged theft of $1,039 dollars worth of store merchandise. Chambers already had an outstanding arrest warrant for theft charges prior to this incident, according to the report.
Monday, July 10
• At 1:50 a.m. police arrested Jordan Michael Larson, 26, of La Crosse, Wis., at the 250 block of Sarnia Street on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated. According to the report, officers saw Larson peel out of a parking lot at a high rate of speed and stopped him. Larson had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol, poor balance, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Larson’s blood-alcohol content at .10%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.