Winona Police
Friday, January 14
• At 11:09 a.m. officers arrested Craig Robert Nyers, 48, of Spring Valley, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of felony theft and driving after revocation. Officers allegedly saw him driving a vehicle on Broadway and Chatfield Street that was reported as stolen.
• At 12:07 p.m. officers received a report that a purse was stolen on the 250 block of West Fourth Street.
• At 9:46 officers received a report that the left rear of a vehicle was damaged on the 150 block of Ninth Street. A striking vehicle reportedly left behind what appeared to be red paint and headlight debris. The incident is under investigation.
Saturday, January 15
• At 12:02 a.m. officers arrested Alexander Joseph Seidel, 22, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers reportedly saw him driving in circles on Third and Lafayette streets and stopped him. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.14 percent.
• At 11:36 p.m. officers arrested Jennifer Lynn Martinez, 47, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly not signaling a turn and making a wide turn on Third and Vine streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.11 percent.
Sunday, January 16
• At 10:21 a.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a truck on Cottonwood Drive.
• At 11:35 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was damaged on the 200 block of West Broadway overnight.
Tuesday, January 18
• An adult reported that they were sexually assaulted the previous weekend. The incident is under investigation.
Wednesday, January 19
• At 2:02 p.m. officers received a report of child abuse. According to the report, the child is now at a safe residence.
At 5:47 p.m. officers received a report that a package containing a television was stolen on the 1500 block of Homer Road.
Thursday, January 20
• At 3:05 p.m. officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen between December 26 and 28 on the 50 block of Chatfield Street.
Friday, January 21
• At 9:40 a.m. officers received a report that items including a Nintendo Switch were stolen on the 350 block of Center Street.
• At 7:14 p.m. officers arrested Erin Michelle Cain Trombley, 37, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly striking railroad fencing on 12th and Dakota streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.15 percent.
Saturday, January 22
• At 1 a.m. officers arrested Patrick Julius Walker, 32, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly driving without headlights on the 50 block of East Second Street. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.16 percent.
• At 10:13 a.m. officers received a report that two vehicles were struck overnight at a city parking lot at Fourth and Franklin streets by another vehicle that left the scene. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday, January 23
• At 11:18 p.m. officers arrested William Blackmond, 41, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of fleeing on foot and second-degree driving while intoxicated. A vehicle driven by Blackmond allegedly did not yield on the 500 block of West Fifth Street and drove in front of another vehicle, causing a collision. He then allegedly fled on foot. Officers located him, according to the report. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.23 percent.
Winona County
Friday, January 14
• At 7:13 p.m. deputies arrested Patrick Mackin Stenberg, 49, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially responded to a report of his vehicle being in the ditch on the 25000 block of Pelican Lane. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.19 percent.
Saturday, January 15
• At 1:08 a.m. deputies arrested Chase Michael Zielke, 22, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over after he reportedly did not stop at a stop sign on Fourth and Franklin streets. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.16 percent.
• At 3:35 a.m. officers arrested John Carl Merchlewitz, 22, of Lanesboro, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially contacted him when they observed his vehicle in the road’s median at Highway 61 and Huff Street. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.17 percent.
Sunday, January 16
• At 1:13 a.m. deputies pulled a 59-year-old Winona woman over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Potential charges are pending blood-test results. Deputies initially pulled her over for reportedly speeding on Riverview Drive.
Monday, January 17
• At 10:04 a.m. deputies referred Cole James Volkman Paul, 29, of Rushford, Minn., to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. While in jail, he allegedly contacted a person outside the jail whom the order prohibits him from contacting.
Wednesday, January 19
• At 12:32 a.m. deputies received a report that wheels and rims were stolen off a vehicle on the 31000 block of Veterans Road.
• At 10:56 p.m. deputies arrested Mikayla Lorraine Illies, 24, of Goodview, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled her over for reportedly passing on the right and speeding on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.11 percent.
Thursday, January 20
• At 10:27 p.m. deputies arrested Andrew Gerald Roetter, 49, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated, test refusal and speeding. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding and drifting off to the fog line on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. He allegedly refused to take a breath test.
Saturday, January 22
• At 10:28 p.m. deputies arrested Steven Edward Wehman, 52, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for an equipment violation on Links Lane and Homer Road. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.13 percent.
