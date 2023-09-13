Winona County
Thursday, September 7
• At 7:22 p.m. deputies arrested Bryan Sevilla, 20, on potential charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and speeding, north of Rollingstone. According to the report, deputies attempted to stop Sevilla for speeding on Highway 248, but he allegedly sped away and drove into a ditch on Highway 248 near County Road 25. Deputies said Sevilla drove out of the ditch and the pursuit continued for two miles until Sevilla pulled over on County Road 25 just north of Rollingstone. Sevilla was arrested without incident.
Saturday, September 9
• At 5:55 p.m. deputies arrested Donald Dean Littlefield, 65, of St. Charles, on potential driving while intoxicated charges. Deputies said they were called to the 11,000 block of County Road 35 on report of a motorcyclist driving into a ditch and driving off. According to the report, deputies located the motorcycle at a residence and made contact with Littlefield, who deputies said had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, poor balance, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Littlefield’s blood-alcohol content at .19%.
• At 11:25 p.m. deputies arrested David Lee Neufchwander, 35, of Hayward, Wis., on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and speeding charges. According to the report, deputies stopped Neufchwander for speeding at Theurer Boulevard and Riverview Drive in Winona and noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Neufchwander’s blood-alcohol content at .14%.
Winona Police
Tuesday, September 5
• At noon police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle from a residence at the 1750 block of West Sixth Street. The reporting party’s light purple women’s Jaguar bicycle valued at $120 was left unlocked and leaning against a railing, according to the report.
Thursday, September 7
• At 6:31 a.m. police arrested Heather Lynn Meinke, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at East Ninth Street and Mankato Avenue. Officers were first called to Highway 61 and Highway 43 on report of a vehicle driving erratically and passing the reporting party on the shoulder while speeding. Officers located the vehicle, which Meinke was driving, and reportedly observed an uncapped hypodermic needle on the passenger side floorboard in plain view. Officers noted Meinke had slurred speech, watery eyes and pinpointed pupils, and conducted field sobriety tests. According to the report, officers searched the vehicle and found three empty hypodermic needles in the center console as well as multiple hypodermic needle caps. Behind the driver’s seat on the floor was a gray case containing three additional empty hypodermic needles and one other needle containing a liquid, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Friday, September 8
• At 3:12 p.m. police responded to a report of a bicycle theft at the 350 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s mountain bike went missing within a half hour of being left unlocked on the side of the residence.
Saturday, September 9
• At 1:04 a.m. police arrested Luis Angel Gasca, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after stopping him at Second and Huff streets for turn signal violations and allegedly throwing a clear plastic baggie out the driver side window. Gasca denied throwing the baggie despite being the sole occupant of the vehicle. The baggie contained a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the white powdery substance was .01 grams.
• At 2:08 p.m. police arrested Chelsea Dannielle Welker, 30, of Winona, on potential gross misdemeanor theft charges at Target. According to the report, Welker allegedly attempted to steal $749 worth of store merchandise, including several handbags and cosmetic items as well as a floor unit. On arrival officers spoke with Welker who was cooperative and reportedly admitted to the theft.
Sunday, September 10
• At 2:55 a.m. police arrested Jamel Phineas Karn, 19, of Coon Rapids, Minn., on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated at Eighth and Main streets. According to the report, officers stopped Karn for driving without lights and noted he allegedly had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Karn’s blood-alcohol content at .17%.
