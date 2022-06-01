Winona County
Wednesday, May 25
• At 3:46 p.m. deputies cited school bus driver Dennis Ronald Fabian, 69, of Rollingstone, for failure to yield after he allegedly collided with a car at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 12 west of Ridgeway. According to the report, the school bus was headed southbound on County Road 7 and began crossing County Road 12 when it collided with an eastbound car on County Road 12 that had the right-of-way. Nine children were on the bus at the time. Two children were seen by emergency medical personnel for possible injuries, but their parents turned down further medical attention, according to the report. Neither driver was hurt.
• At 7:29 p.m. deputies arrested Ryan Joseph Donadio, 23, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after deputies stopped him for a broken brake light at West Sixth Street and West Avenue in St. Charles. According to the report, deputies noticed an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and alleged Donadio showed signs of impairment. Charges are pending test results.
• At 11:35 p.m. deputies arrested Mitchell James McNally, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree driving while intoxicated and failure to drive with due care after he went off the road at Ridgeway Road and Cedar Ridge Drive outside Winona. According to the report, a deputy allegedly observed McNally’s vehicle a couple hundred feet off the road in a field, noticed the odor of alcohol on McNally, slurred speech, and bloodshot watery eyes. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .10 percent, according to the report.
Thursday, May 26
• At 1:48 a.m. deputies arrested Jake Andrew Jonsgaard, 20, of Winona, at Gabrych Park in Winona on potential charges of violating an order for protection and obstructing the legal process with force after responding to a complaint from a woman who had a court order prohibiting Jonsgaard from contacting her. The complainant said that Jonsgaard had called her and that he had previously come to her residence. When deputies and Winona Police officers located Jonsgaard and attempted to handcuff him, he allegedly tensed up his arms, pulled away, and attempted to head-butt an officer, according to the report.
Friday, May 27
• At 12:24 a.m. deputies arrested Md Mahmood Hossain Khan, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding at Johnson and Fourth streets. According to the report, Khan allegedly had an odor of alcohol, and bloodshot, watery eyes, and also failed sobriety tests. Charges are pending a blood test result.
Monday, May 30
• At 1:43 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident on Highway 61 near Homer. According to the report, a 23-year-old woman ran off the road into the median, lost control of her vehicle, and spun back across the road, striking the guardrail. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Winona Health.
Tuesday, May 31
• At 1:15 a.m. deputies arrested John Erik Vehrs, 52, of Carpentersville, Ill., on potential charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to test after deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance call at a gas station outside of St. Charles. According to the report, Vehrs allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, a smell of alcohol, and refused to submit to a blood test.
Winona Police
Monday, May 23
• At 2:16 p.m. officers cited Avion Hunter, 25, of Winona on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of theft of a $1,400 iPhone at the Winona Public Library. According to the report, officers reviewed the library’s security footage, which allegedly showed Hunter taking the device.
• At 3:25 p.m. officers cited Aaron Michael Gerth, 25, of Winona, on two potential counts of theft from Fleet Farm. According to the report, Gerth allegedly tried walking out with a Dewalt grease gun that day. Officers later received a delayed theft report of Gerth allegedly stealing a Dewalt pole saw on May 20 from Fleet Farm.
• At 6:43 p.m officers received a report of theft of a $200 purple Rally Route bike from the 250 block of West Ninth Street.
Tuesday, May 24
• At 11:03 a.m. officers arrested Marshawn Devon Leverston, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of criminal damage to property with force and obstructing legal process after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 450 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, witnesses allegedly saw Leverston throwing rocks at the windows of a property on the block. When officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly struck an officer in the chest. No injuries were reported.
• At 3:04 p.m. officers cited Zachary Michael David Christner, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of inattentive driving after officers responded to an accident at Sarnia and Main street. According to the report, he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection. Christner was taken to the hospital for head and neck pain, while a 6-year-old in the rear-ended vehicle was taken to the hospital by a private party for preventive care.
• At 7:32 p.m. officers cited Larry Francis Johnston, 63, of Hokah, Minn., on potential charges of having an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and driving after suspension after officers pulled him over for failure to signal at Fourth and Wilson streets.
Thursday, May 26
• At 6:20 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from a business on the 900 block of Parks Avenue where staff reported that a flat-screen TV had been smashed and an exercise machine was damaged sometime overnight. Officers are investigating.
Friday, May 27
• At 7:48 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle accident after receiving a report that a 39-year-old man on an ATV had gotten into an accident and became unconscious near Fourth and Olmstead streets. According to the report, witnesses say that the rider had been doing maneuvers at the intersection when he struck a curb that disabled the ATV. The rider reportedly turned the ATV back on and attempted to drive off but the front tires gave out which flipped the rider and the ATV forward with the ATV landing on the rider. The rider reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winona Health. Officers are investigating the case as they believe that alcohol was involved in the incident. The rider is reportedly recovering from the accident.
Saturday, May 28
• At 9:49 p.m. officers arrested Julia Marlene Stuckmayer, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near Highway 14 and Terrace Heights. Stuckmayer had reportedly veered off the road, police said. According to the report, Stuckmayer allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, admitted to drinking, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .17 percent. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, May 29
• At 8:20 p.m. officers arrested Nicole Marie Stoneburg, 32, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a report of an accident near 11th and Franklin streets. According to the report, Stoneburg struck a parked vehicle on the opposite side of the street. She reportedly failed field sobriety tests and allegedly admitted to drinking prior to driving. Officers also located .66 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana and an apparent pipe in her vehicle. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .13 percent. No injuries were reported.
