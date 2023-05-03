Winona County
Monday, April 24
• At 6:53 p.m. deputies assisted the Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department, and Winona Area Ambulance Service in responding to a capsized canoe downstream of the Prairie Island Spillway in Winona. Nearby boaters were able to rescue the canoeists. Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller cautioned the public against going out on the river due to the high flood waters and dangerous current. “We’ve had several boathouses break loose and float down the river. We have not gone out to retrieve those ourselves just because of the danger from the high water,” he added.
Saturday, April 29
• At 5:10 p.m. deputies assisted first responders with a report of a fisherman who fell into the river at Prairie Island Spillway in Winona. According to the report, the man was fishing off the spillway when the boat he had with him became detached from the rope keeping it docked. The man reportedly jumped into the water to retrieve it but was unable to make it back to land. The man was rescued with no reported injuries.
Sunday, April 30
• At 5:39 p.m. deputies received a report from a person who said they found what appears to be bone fragments in a plastic grocery bag near Farmer’s Community Park outside of Stockton. Deputies reportedly collected the bag for testing purposes.
Winona Police
Monday, April 24
• At 8:55 a.m. officers received a theft report from the 700 block of East 12th Street, where a resident reported items had been stolen from their unlocked vehicle sometime overnight.
• At 9:33 a.m. officers responded to a fraud complaint from a 74-year-old Winona woman who had been tricked into sending scammers $13,000 in Bitcoin. According to the report, the fraudsters claimed to be from Microsoft and told the woman she was a victim of identity theft, that the money in her bank account wasn’t safe, and that her email account had been flagged for child sexual abuse material. “They’re just trying to scare her into thinking something really bad was happening with her accounts,” Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen said. He advised callers asking for Bitcoin or gift cards are “always scams,” and it’s best to verify such calls with the local bank or police. The incident was reported to federal investigators.
Tuesday, April 25
• At 4:21 p.m. officers received a theft report from a plumber who left a company van unlocked while doing work at a business near Third and Market streets. When he returned to the van, a red Milwaukee Pro Press Tool valued at $2,600 was missing.
• At 7:57 p.m. officers arrested Olivia Grace Flanagan, 24, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being called to a report of a driver asleep at the wheel on the 950 block of West 11th Street. Officers allegedly found Flanagan asleep in her parked car with her keys. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Wednesday, April 26
• At 4:12 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 43 and Homer Road, in which a 66-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. According to the report, a 22-year-old woman rear-ended the 66-year-old woman’s car at the intersection. The 66-year-old woman reportedly complained of back pain due to the crash and was taken to the hospital for her injury. No citations have been issued.
Friday, April 28
• At 11:39 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of an $8,000 Cookshack stainless steel smoker from a business in the 100 block of Walnut Street. According to the report, the business placed the smoker outside in an alleyway as it was having issues and was taken some time that evening. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, April 29
• At 4:57 a.m. officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1250 block of West Third Street. According to the report, a 2007 Pontiac Grand Am was taken from a driveway sometime between 12:30 a.m. and the time of the report. The owner of the vehicle told officers they had left the vehicle unlocked with a spare key in the center console. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered later that morning near the 700 block of East Fifth Street with the spare key missing. The case is under investigation.
• At 9:34 a.m. officers received a report of a brick being thrown through the window of a business in the 50 block of Walnut Street. According to the report, the damage occurred sometime between the prior evening and 8 a.m. that morning. The case is under investigation.
• At 12:50 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen bicycle from the 500 block of East Lake Park Drive near the Lions’ Shelter. According to the report, a $550 blue Trek Marlin 5 was taken from a post while the owner was fishing for about an hour.
Sunday, April 30
• At 12:32 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of an $800 black Trek bicycle from a residence in the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, the owner of the bicycle told officers that the bike was left unsecured in a yard.
