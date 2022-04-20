Winona County
April 12
• At 3:28 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a vehicle rollover on Highway 61 near Whitman. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
April 13
• At 7:40 a.m. deputies assisted with a two-vehicle accident on County Road 17 near Signatures Restaurant. Minor, non-life-threatening injuries from both parties involved were reported.
April 14
• At 10:22 p.m. deputies arrested Miranda Jayde Goodroad, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for failure to signal. According to the report, Goodroad allegedly appeared intoxicated when deputies made contact with her. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .14 percent.
April 17
• At 2:23 a.m. deputies arrested Jacob Richard Lammers, 23, of Chatfield, Minn., on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a handgun while in possession of drugs after deputies stopped him for speeding on the 7000 block of Highway 61. According to the report, deputies searched Lammers’ vehicle after asking him to step out of the vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence and found a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Winona Police
April 12
• At 1:04 p.m. officers arrested John Michael Oevering, 40, of Winona, on potential charges of theft, and Aaron Michael Gerth, 25, of Winona, on potential charges for possession of methamphetamine after officers received a complaint from Miller Scrap Iron and Metal Company of a party allegedly attempting to sell copper to the business. According to the report, over $1,400 in copper was reported stolen from railroad property and the copper Oevering was selling was allegedly identified as the stolen copper. While questioning the parties involved, officers allegedly found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine on Gerth’s person, who was with Oevering at the time. The case is under investigation.
April 13
• At 6:33 a.m. officers cited Edward Anthony Morrell, 51, of Winona, on potential charges of leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly made contact with a parked vehicle on the 600 block of East Third Street. No injuries were reported.
• At 2:22 p.m. officers arrested Kristine Marie Fredricksen, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of misusing 911 and obstructing legal process after dispatch received over 65 911 calls from Fredricksen. According to the report, Fredricksen allegedly dialed 911 over 50 times overnight with non-emergency calls. After officers determined she was in no harm, they advised her not to misuse the line, but she allegedly said she would continue to dial 911 and dialed another 15 times throughout the day. When officers attempted to contact her at her residence, she allegedly did not come out initially but ultimately came out and allegedly appeared intoxicated and resisted arrest, forcing officers to carry her, according to police.
April 14
• At 5:04 p.m. officers arrested Steven Huber-Byers, 36, of Onalaska, Wis., on potential charges of gross misdemeanor theft after officers received a report of theft of items valued at approximately $965 near Frontenac Drive. According to the report, Huber-Byers allegedly walked out of Walmart with a cart full of various items such as a Bose speaker, scrapbook-making items, and clothing, and left in a vehicle. Officers located and stopped the vehicle and arrested Huber-Byers.
• At 7:33 p.m. officers arrested Adam Arthur Zemke, 31, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of driving under the influence, giving a false name and date of birth to peace officer, and driving after revocation after officers stopped him for speeding and displaying an expired registration near Highway 61 and Huff Street. According to the report, Zemke allegedly gave officers the full name and date of birth of another person and allegedly smelled of alcohol. Officers allegedly found a clipped identification card for Zemke, and Zemke allegedly admitted that was his true identity. Zemke reportedly failed sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .09 percent.
• At 10:02 p.m. officers arrested Cydney Elizabeth Maker, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding on Huff Street. According to the report, officers allegedly noticed Maker smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Maker reportedly failed sobriety tests and a breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .10 percent.
• At 11:43 p.m. officers arrested Patrick John Joswick Sr., 61, of Winona, on potential charges of violating a harassment restraining order after officers responded to a verbal disturbance on the 600 block of Terry Lane. According to the report, officers spoke to the parties involved in the call and allegedly learned that Joswick had a restraining order against him from the other party.
April 15
• At 1:25 a.m. officers arrested Ethan Jacob Wnuk, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a call of a slumped-over driver on the 200 block of Olmstead Street. According to the report, officers found a running vehicle and allegedly located Wnuk passed out on the driver’s side. Officers awoke Wnuk and noted he allegedly appeared heavily intoxicated, so they attempted sobriety tests, but Wnuk was allegedly uncooperative with the testing process. Wnuk allegedly refused to take a breath test while in custody.
• At 1:51 p.m. officers cited Matthew John Marcum, 21, of Fountain City, on potential charges of misdemeanor theft after he allegedly admitted to a theft on the 950 block of Highway 61. According to the report, Marcum allegedly took $50 out of a bank deposit envelope.
• At 7:35 p.m. officers received a complaint from a caller that juveniles had allegedly broken the reporting caller’s kitchen window while playing outside of the 1750 block of West Seventh Street.
April 16
• At 12:26 a.m. officers arrested Aaron Jon Brost, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding near Fifth and Orrin Streets. According to the report, Brost allegedly showed indications of being intoxicated, allegedly admitted to drinking, and failed sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .18 percent.
• At 1:32 a.m. officers arrested Riley Reeser Bosteter, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving in the wrong lane on Menard Road. According to the report, Bosteter allegedly appeared intoxicated, allegedly admitted to drinking, and failed sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .14 percent.
April 17
• At 10:12 a.m. officers received a complaint from a caller that the reporting caller’s vehicle had been broken into with a rock sometime overnight on the 200 block of East 10th Street. No items were reported stolen.
