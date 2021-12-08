Winona Police
Monday, November 29
• At 8 a.m. officers received a report that a backpack with a laptop inside was stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of East Eighth Street.
• At 9:50 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was rummaged through on the 400 block of Liberty Street. Nothing was missing, according to the report.
• At 1:49 p.m. officers received a report that a laptop, wallet, textbooks, identification cards and backpack were stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
• At 3:31 p.m. officers received a report that the back window of a vehicle was broken out on the 100 block of East 10th Street.
• At 4:39 p.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was entered on the 200 block of East Ninth Street. Nothing was taken, according to the report.
• At 6:27 p.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was gone through on the 150 block of East Eighth Street. Nothing was missing, according to the report.
• At 10:14 p.m. officers arrested Martin Reyes, 21, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order after he allegedly contacted a person protected by the order.
Tuesday, November 30
• At 1:22 a.m. officers observed a man and a boy going through vehicles on the 350 block of East 10th Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 8:35 a.m. officers received a report that six packages were stolen from a porch on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
• At 6:21 p.m. officers arrested Tammy Renee DeWitt, 60, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly driving outside the lane she was in, not using turn signals and not having working taillights on High Forest Street and Broadway. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.28 percent.
Wednesday, December 1
• At 3:25 p.m. officers received a report that an unknown woman stole two pairs of shoes at Rogan’s Shoes. The incident is under investigation.
• At 7 p.m. officers received a report that two people stole about $380 of merchandise at Walmart. The incident is under investigation.
Thursday, December 2
• At 9:08 a.m. officers received a report that about $1,100 of copper wire was stolen on the 750 block of Front Street. Officers later arrested Kirk Peterson, 59, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of theft, receiving stolen property and damage to property after he allegedly tried to sell the wire at Miller Scrap on December 3 at noon, according to police.
• At 11:52 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was struck in the Winona Health parking lot.
• At 12:48 p.m. officers received a report that about $58 of gasoline was stolen at the Kwik Trip at Cottonwood Drive. The incident is under investigation.
• At 10:31 p.m. officers arrested Michael Timothy Cook, 26, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled him over for reportedly driving without taillights on Fourth and Huff streets. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.12 percent.
Friday, December 3
• At 7:30 a.m. officers received a report that a 10 inch table saw was stolen from a backyard on the 100 block of Chatfield Street.
• At 2:55 p.m. officers received a report that someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on the 400 block of East Mark Street and put another license plate in its place.
Saturday, December 4
• At 8:59 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle backed into another vehicle in a parking lot on the 350 block of East Sarnia Street. The incident is under investigation.
• At 10:28 a.m. officers received a report that metal sculptures of a snowman and wreath were stolen from the 250 block of Mankato Avenue.
Sunday, December 5
• At 3:57 a.m. officers received a report that the side of a garage was damaged on the 600 block of East Third Street.
• At 7:11 a.m. officers received a report that a fryer and ice machine receptacle were stolen on the 100 block of East Third Street.
• At 7:28 a.m. officers received a report that tires of four vehicles were slashed on the 600 block of East Eighth Street.
• At 8:20 a.m. officers received a report that the convertible top of a vehicle was damaged on the 450 block of Mankato Avenue.
• At 1:47 p.m. officers arrested Annitre Edison, 46, of St. Louis, Mo., and referred her to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated and test refusal. Officers initially responded to a report of a vehicle parked in a traffic lane on Hamilton and Sarnia streets. Edison allegedly refused to be tested for her blood-alcohol level.
• Officers arrested Antoine Milton Booker, 48, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of second-degree assault after he allegedly hit a person with a baseball bat on Fifth Street, according to police.
Winona County
Thursday, December 2
• At 9:55 p.m. deputies pulled over a 74-year-old Winona man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Officers pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Sarnia and Center streets. Potential charges are pending blood-test results.
Saturday, December 4
• At 1:37 a.m. deputies pulled a 20-year-old Mound, Minn., man over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was reportedly speeding on Broadway and Vine Street. Potential charges are pending blood-test results.
At 5:36 p.m. deputies arrested Terry Wayne Walsh, 42, of Stockton, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies reportedly received an anonymous report of an intoxicated driver in Stockton. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.27 percent.
• At 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Florencio Sandoval-Reyes, 40, of Arcadia, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies reportedly received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Enterprise rest area. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.14 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.