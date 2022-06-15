Winona County
Wednesday, June 8
• At 6:32 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle rollover that occurred on Interstate 90 near Wilson. According to the report, a van with three riders went off the road and rolled over. Two of the passengers reportedly did not sustain any injuries and a 38-year-old male passenger was taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening conditions.
• At 8:17 a.m. deputies received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter and three car batteries from a property on the 27000 block of Wilson Frontage Road. The thefts reportedly occurred sometime overnight and the case is under investigation.
Thursday, June 9
• At 10:10 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph Gavin Danielson, 19, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for running a red light near Huff and Sarnia streets. According to the report, the vehicle allegedly had a smell of marijuana and Danielson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, and also failed field sobriety tests. Danielson allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. Charges are pending a blood test result.
Friday, June 10
• At 9:09 a.m. deputies received a report of the theft of a $20,000 Chomper wood splitter from the 21000 block of Quarry Hill Road. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between June 6 and 10 and the case is under investigation.
Saturday, June 11
• At 7:51 p.m. deputies arrested Michael Steven Murkey, 45, of La Crescent, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on the 34000 block of Old Homer Road. According to the report, Murkey allegedly had an odor of alcohol, slow, slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent. No injuries were reported.
Winona Police
Monday, June 6
• At 5:54 p.m. officers responded to a report that a 35-year-old woman was struck by a car leaving a driveway while she was riding on the sidewalk on the 100 block of West Seventh Street. The woman reportedly sustained a minor leg injury and was taken to Winona Health.
Wednesday, June 8
• At 11:34 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 900 block of East 11th Street. The theft reportedly occurred sometime in the past few days and the case is under investigation.
• At 11:45 p.m. officers arrested Irene Renee Burns, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after officers stopped her for speeding near Second and Main streets. According to the report, Burns allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana, bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content of .02 percent. A drug recognition expert examined her and believed her to be under the influence of a controlled substance but Burns allegedly refused to submit to a chemical test.
Thursday, June 9
• At 11:30 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 550 block of East Ninth Street. The theft reportedly occurred sometime in the past few days and the case is under investigation.
Friday, June 10
• At 3:45 p.m. officers received a report that a 64-year-old victim and their dog were attacked by an unleashed dog near the 200 block of Market Street. The victim was bitten on their hand, and the owner of the loose dog was advised by law enforcement to quarantine their dog. Animal Control is investigating the situation.
• At 10:33 p.m. officers cited Justine Nicole Johns, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of shoplifting from Walmart. According to the report, Johns and two male individuals were allegedly reported to have walked out of the store with shoes and hair dye.
Saturday, June 11
• At 3:46 a.m. officers arrested Lucas Julien Maurer, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree assault with a weapon, domestic fear, and fourth-degree assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 500 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, Maurer and another party were allegedly involved in a verbal and physical altercation. The second party reportedly went outside to smoke a cigarette and Maurer grabbed a baseball bat and allegedly tried to hit the other party with it but missed. No injuries were reported.
• At 7:05 p.m. officers arrested Austin John Presson, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor theft, and on a warrant after officers responded to a report of theft from a store on the 1400 block of Service Drive. According to the report, officers allegedly found a needle and a clear plastic bag with a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on his person.
Sunday, June 12
• At 1:12 a.m. officers arrested James Victor Gibbons, 21, of Fountain City, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving without lights. According to the report, Gibbons allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
• At 11:37 a.m. officers received a report of a burglary of $2,400 and multiple tobacco items from a business on the 50 block of West Fourth Street. According to the report, security footage allegedly shows three males inside the building at around 4:20 a.m. The case is under investigation.
Monday, June 13
• At 3:17 a.m. officers responded to an assault on the 900 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, a male victim was stabbed by another party after a verbal altercation. The victim was taken to Winona Health and is reportedly in stable condition. Officers believe they have identified the suspect and are attempting to bring the suspect into custody. The case is under investigation.
