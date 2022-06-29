Winona County
Tuesday, June 21
• At 3:10 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Highway 14 near Warren Township. According to the report, a sedan and pick-up truck were traveling eastbound when they collided at a turn. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the other driver reportedly did not sustain any injuries.
Friday, June 24
• At 5:09 a.m. deputies received a report of a missing 65-year-old man from Utica near County Road 18 in Utica. According to the report, the man had taken his UTV Wednesday and had not returned. Deputies, the Search Operations Assistance Rescue team, and the Minnesota State Patrol spent all day Friday looking for the missing person to no avail. Deputies reportedly searched his bank records and found that he had made purchases in Plainview on Thursday. Deputies received a report next Saturday that the man had been seen at a gas station in Elba and were able to locate him safe and sound.
Saturday, June 25
• At 9:00 p.m. deputies cited Ricky Carlos Patzmer, 60, of St. Charles, on potential charges of illegal dumping after deputies responded to a call of over 50 pounds of frozen foods being dumped at a residence on Park Road. According to the report, deputies found a label with Patzmer’s address among the dumped food. Deputies reportedly went to the address and Patzmer allegedly admitted to having dumped the food.
• At 10:03 p.m. deputies responded to an accidental firearm discharge from a property on County Road 39 near St. Charles. According to the report, a 52-year-old woman accidentally shot herself in her upper right hamstring area after her handgun fell out of its holster and was discharged. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Winona Police
Tuesday, June 21
• At 1:16 p.m. officers received a fraud complaint from an individual on the 450 block of Olmstead Street whose $400 unemployment check was stolen and deposited into an unknown checking account.
• At 2:50 p.m. officers received a fraud complaint from an individual on the 1450 block of Gilmore Valley Road who reported being scammed into sending the perpetrator a $250 gift card on the promise of receiving a cash prize.
Thursday, June 23
• At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers arrested Christopher Steven Marcum, 34, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a single-vehicle accident with a tree on the 400 block of High Forest Street. According to the report, Marcum was allegedly stumbling and had bloodshot, watery eyes and also admitted to drinking prior to driving. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent. Marcum was reportedly not injured.
Saturday, June 25
• At 10:21 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call on the 850 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, the reporting party was punched in the mouth by an unknown male. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, June 26
• At 12:36 a.m. officers arrested Connor Mitchell Bundy, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for failing to stop at a stop sign at Seventh and Winona streets. According to the report, Bundy allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
• At 12:48 a.m. officers cited two juvenile males, ages 15 and 17, on potential trespassing charges after officers responded to a break-in call on the 400 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, officers arrived at the residence and found a window A/C unit was moved. Officers searched the residence and found the two males allegedly hiding in a closet.
