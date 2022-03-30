Winona County
March 22
• At 1:54 p.m. a bar in Witoka reported that two speakers were stolen from its outdoor pavilion.
• At 7:17 p.m. deputies received a report of damage to property on Hanson Valley Road south of Ridgeway. According to the report, a stranger pounded on the door of the residence before ultimately leaving; a child at home called their parent who subsequently called the police. Deputies observed damage to the door.
March 23
• At 11:34 a.m. deputies arrested Mika Anthony Blaskowski, 24, of Winona, on a warrant and potential fifth-degree controlled substance charges. According to the report, deputies allegedly found ecstasy on his person while he was being taken into custody at the 1500 block of Service Drive.
March 27
• At 2:37 a.m. deputies arrested Erin Ann Dietz, 37, of Byron, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence. According to the report, deputies responded to a vehicle rollover on County Road 18 near Lewiston and located Dietz nearby, who allegedly appeared intoxicated. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .13 percent.
• At 11:06 a.m. deputies arrested Rebecca Raeann Dobbs, 28, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of fifth-degree assault. According to the report, Dobbs allegedly assaulted a resident in the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Village.
Winona Police
March 21
• At 11:27 a.m. officers cited Kog Malith, 28, of Rochester, Minn., and Glenn Hoffman, 53, of Rochester, with theft after a store on the 850 block of Mankato Avenue reported that the two had stolen $1,774 worth of electronics and other merchandise on March 3.
• At 5:03 p.m. officers cited Gregory Alexander Clark, 36, of Winona, with theft after a store reported he stole $145 worth of merchandise.
• At 5:34 p.m. officers cited Jeremy Len Smith, 50, of Winona, with violating an order for protection after he allegedly sent messages to an individual protected by the order and visited an address from which the order prohibited him.
• At 5:54 p.m. officers received a report from four individuals who were shot at with a gel pellet gun at Olmstead Street and Lake Park. No one was injured.
• At 8:53 p.m. officers received a damage to property complaint from the 100 block of High Forest Street, where a resident reported a stranger kicked their front porch door, damaging it. The incident is under investigation.
March 22
• At 9:07 a.m. officers arrested Ernest Marques Cummings, 34, of Winona, on a warrant and potential charges of predatory offender registration noncompliance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers allegedly found marijuana on his person during the arrest at Fourth and Washington streets.
March 23
• At 2:35 a.m. officers arrested Darlene Denise Riles, 33, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping her for driving over the speed limit on Sixth and Huff streets. According to the report, Riles showed signs of impairment and a breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 3:31 a.m. officers arrested April Taylor Arends, 27, of Austin, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a report of a vehicle that drove off the road on Highway 61. According to the report, officers located Arends in the vehicle and showed signs of intoxication. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .22 percent.
March 25
• At 12:05 p.m. officers received a report of theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle off the 200 block of East 11th Street.
• At 7:20 p.m. officers arrested Sarah Ann Jorgenson, 40, of Winona, on a warrant and potential charges of violating a no-contact order at the 150 block of East Third Street.
March 26
• At 1:12 p.m. officers received a report of a damage to property complaint on the 350 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, a windshield wiper on the vehicle was broken off, the vehicle was egged and keyed, and what appears to be chocolate syrup was smeared on the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
March 27
• At 12:46 a.m. officers arrested Mark Norman Raihle, 24, of Spring Lake Park, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping him for failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to yield to another vehicle near Fourth and Main streets. According to the report, Raihle showed signs of intoxication and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .25 percent.
• At 8:38 a.m. officers arrested William Curtis Perry, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving after cancellation, allowing open bottle, and possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a motorist’s assist call near Fifth and Pelzer streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.