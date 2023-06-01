Winona County
Tuesday, May 23
• At 10:34 a.m. deputies assisted with a train engine derailment near the 900 block of Riverview Drive where a locomotive had jumped the tracks.
Wednesday, May 24
• At 1:04 p.m. deputies received a report of the alleged sexual abuse of a child in Winona. The incident is under investigation.
Saturday, May 27
• At 11:23 p.m. deputies arrested Mai Kongekeo, 33, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular operation after responding to an ATV crash at a campground on County Road 26 near Elba that seriously hurt a 29-year-old Rochester woman who was riding on an ATV Kongekeo was driving. According to the report, Kongekeo reportedly hit the brakes and the ATV rolled, throwing him and the woman. The woman was transported to a hospital in Rochester. Deputies reported Kongekeo failed a field sobriety test; charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 11:58 p.m. deputies arrested Dalton Lee Weigel, of Mason City, Iowa, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding on Riverview Drive in Winona. Deputies reportedly noticed an odor of alcohol on Wieigel’s person, and a preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .098%. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Monday, May 29
• At 8:41 p.m. deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy on potential charges of domestic assault after he allegedly punched a man at a residence near Money Creek.
Winona Police
Tuesday, May 23
• At 12:54 p.m. a business on the 1250 block of Breezy Lane reported the theft of two solid, 3.5-by-5-foot stainless steel rods — raw materials for manufacturing — valued at $4,980 as well as 20 pallets.
Wednesday, May 24
• At 1:21 a.m. officers attempted to pull over a motorcyclist speeding through downtown and central Winona before later calling off the pursuit due to safety concerns. An officer reportedly observed the motorcyclist run a stop sign at Second and Main streets at an estimated 50 mph. The officer activated his lights and siren, but the motorcycle ran a red light at Second and Huff streets and sped out to Highway 61, where the Goodview Police Department attempted to intercept the bike, which was reportedly traveling at 120 mph.
Friday, May 26
• At 1:04 a.m. officers arrested Joshua Ryan Rasmussen, 22, of Winona, on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping him at Fourth and Johnson streets for driving without headlights. Officers said Rasmussen had bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .10%, according to police.
• At 3:32 a.m. officers arrested Cheyenne Marie Brunger, 32, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being called to a hotel for a disturbance. Brunger had allegedly been pounding on a hotel room door and reportedly told officers she had arrived just before them and had driven there. Officers said she had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .28%, according to police.
• At 3 p.m. officers received a fraud report from a Winona woman who had sent $4,000 to someone in a foreign country who had claimed she’d won a lottery but in order to receive her winnings needed to send them $4,000. The case was referred to federal authorities.
Saturday, May 27
• At 1:39 a.m. officers arrested Tyler John Pozanc, 25, of Houston, Minn, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for allegedly speeding and running a red light at Highway 61 and Huff Street. Officers said he had bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .10%, according to the report.
• At 2:12 p.m. officers arrested Lonnie Edward Johnson, 42, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after stopping him on a warrant near Second and Olmstead streets. Officers allegedly found a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine on the floorboard near Johnson.
Sunday, May 28
• At 12:16 a.m. officers arrested Bryant Hameed Trussell, 27, of Goodview, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for driving without headlights at Fourth and Huff streets. An odor of marijuana was coming from the car, and Trussell allegedly admitted to smoking CBD joints containing delta 9 THC, according to police. Officers said he had bloodshot, watery eyes and dilated pupils and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending the result of a blood test.
• At 12:27 p.m. officers received a theft report from the 700 block of West Fifth Street, where an individual said their Trek road bike valued at $2,000 had been stolen after being left unlocked behind a bar.
Monday, May 29
• At 2:44 a.m. officers cited a 15-year-old boy with fleeing police on foot and began investigating a stolen vehicle case after attempting to stop a vehicle for rolling through a stop sign at Eighth and Franklin streets. According to police, three boys jumped out of the vehicle and took off running; officers were only able to locate one passenger, the 15-year-old boy. Later, officers received a theft report stating the vehicle — a 2004 Chevy Impala — had been stolen from a business on the 600 block of Main Street. The 15-year-old boy allegedly admitted that he and two other boys took the vehicle for a joy ride. The case is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.