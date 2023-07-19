Winona County
Monday, July 10
• At 5:12 p.m. deputies responded to an accident at County Road 25 and Almon Drive, outside of Lewiston. According to the report, a tractor was traveling southbound on County Road 25 hauling farm equipment and slowed down to turn into a field. A motorcycle that had been following the tractor attempted to pass but clipped the tractor’s front left wheel, which launched the driver into a ditch. The motorcyclist was transported to the Winona Health ER with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday, July 13
• At 3:37 p.m. deputies received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 26,000 block of County Road 17. The reporting party said the unsecured garage had been entered between July 1 and 8. According to the report, several items were missing, including two chainsaws, a brushcutter, and fishing equipment, with an estimated total value $2,838.
Friday, July 14
• At 11:51 p.m. deputies arrested Jesse Lee Akerson, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated and second-degree test refusal at Chestnut and Ninth streets. According to the report, Akerson was stopped after jumping a curb. Deputies noted Akerson had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol, and admitted to drinking. A field breath test measured Akerson’s blood-alcohol content at .22%, Akerson allegedly refused a followup test while in custody at jail.
Saturday, July 15
• At 2:19 a.m. deputies arrested Zachary Thomas Drazowski, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at the BP gas station on Johnson Street. According to the report, Drazowski was stopped for allegedly speeding and expired registration. Officials said Drazowski had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and admitted to drinking earlier in the day. A breath test measured Drazowski’s blood-alcohol content at .09%.
• At 11:26 p.m. deputies arrested Jesse Richard Whalen, 33, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at Highway 14 and County Road 25 in Lewiston. According to the report, the deputy was traveling east on Highway 14 when Whalen, traveling west on Highway 14, passed the deputy. The deputy noted Whalen allegedly neared the center line and drifted in his lane. The deputy turned around to catch up to Whalen and stopped him after Whalen allegedly signaled a left turn but drifted right and turned onto County Road 25, according to the report. Officials said Whalen had bloodshot watery eyes, droopy eyelids, and slurred speech. A breath test measured Whalen’s blood-alcohol content at .15%.
Winona Police
Tuesday, July 11
• At 10:15 a.m. officers arrested Ryan James Whalen, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer at a residence on the 100 block of Jederman Drive. Officers were dispatched to the residence on Jedeman Drive after receiving a report of an agitated man breaking items in the home, according to the report. Police said Whalen was upset, screaming and flailing his arms and repeatedly accosted the officer who then raised his arms to deescalate the situation. According to the report, the officer pushed Whalen back, and Whalen allegedly spit in the officer’s face and began to flee before turning back around and spitting in the officer’s face a second time.
• At 4:12 p.m. officers arrested Andrew George Althoff, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated at the 1200 block of West Lake Boulevard. Officers were called to the location on a welfare check and found Althoff asleep at the wheel on the shoulder of West Lake Boulevard with the vehicle running and keys in the ignition, reportedly. Police officials said Althoff had bloodshot watery eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage came from the vehicle. A breath test measured Althoff’s blood-alcohol content at .19%.
• At 10:52 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen 14-foot flat bottom boat and engine, valued at a total of $2,000, at the Saint Charles Street boat landing.
Wednesday, July 12
• At 1:24 a.m. officers arrested Izaac Jaymes Meyer, 19, of Altura, on potential charges of driving under the influence at Third and Main streets. According to the report, officers stopped Meyer for failure to yield and having a suspended object from the rearview mirror. Officers said Meyer had bloodshot watery eyes and dilated pupils. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 2:42 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen purple Schwinn bike from the 200 block of East Third Street.
• At 3:50 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen BMX bike from the 750 block of East 10th Street.
Thursday, July 13
• At 4:10 a.m. officers arrested Bryan John Williams, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process after he allegedly kicked and spit at officers and resisted arrest after an alleged fight at a residence on the 100 block of Main Street. Medical personnel initially responded to a request for help, and they subsequently requested police assistance, according to the report. Officers claimed Williams was belligerent, ignored orders and tried to leave the scene. When they tried to place him under arrest, he allegedly kicked and attempted to head butt officers. Later he allegedly spit on a sheriff’s deputy at the emergency room while being treated for an injury he suffered, according to police.
Friday, July 14
• At 11:29 p.m. officers arrested Amanda Lyn Lanik, 41, of Golden Valley, Minn., on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated at Fifth and High Forest streets. According to the report, officers stopped Lanik for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers said Lanik had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and admitted to drinking two glasses of wine prior to driving. Lanik failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at .18%, accordingly.
• At 11:58 p.m. officers arrested Roger Alan Brennan, 55, of Winona, on potential driving while intoxicated and test refusal charges at Fourth and Olmstead streets. According to the report, Brennan was driving west on Fourth Street and allegedly struck a parked vehicle. Brennan was transported to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Police officials said Brennan had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and slurred speech. Witnesses in the area at the time of the accident said Brennan was driving the vehicle, according to the report. Police officials said Brennan was uncooperative at the hospital and officers were unable to collect a blood or urine sample.
Saturday, July 15
• At 3:55 p.m. officers arrested Jonathan Patrick Catlin, 22, of Winona, on potential driving while intoxicated and hit and run charges. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 12th Street and Mankato Avenue for a traffic complaint. The complaint said that a vehicle was allegedly driving erratically on the roundabouts, driving on the rocky mediums, and allegedly struck a tree and curbs. One of the vehicle’s tires was damaged and driving on its rim, according to the report. Police tracked the vehicle down to a residence at the 500 block of Mankato Avenue after following the scuff marks the damaged tire left. Charges are pending test results.
• At 7:53 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen inflatable hot tub pump, valued at $530, from a residence’s front porch on the 50 block of east Fifth Street. According to the report, the pump went missing between July 14 at 6 p.m. and the time of the report.
