by CESAR SALAZAR
The St. Charles Police Department (SCPD) arrested a teenage girl after she allegedly made a threat to shoot up St. Charles High School.
On January 11, the SCPD arrested a 16-year-old girl from St. Charles on potential charges of threats of violence, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property after the SCPD received a report of a potential school shooting threat at St. Charles High School. According to the press release, graffiti was allegedly found in one of the school’s bathrooms indicating that a school shooting was going to occur on January 13. During the investigation, officers talked with two students who came forward with social media messages relating to the threat, police said. After interviews and evidence review, officers made contact with the 16-year-old teenager, who allegedly admitted to writing the threat over a dare, police said. The teen was taken into custody without incident.
SCPD said there is no further threat to public safety at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.