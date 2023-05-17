by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A two-vehicle crash sent a family of four, including a pregnant woman, to the hospital with undisclosed injuries Wednesday night.
According to the report, at 9 p.m. on May 10 Galesville police were dispatched to the incident at the intersection of State Road 54-93 and Wolfe Run Lane. Reportedly, a Volvo sedan traveling eastbound at an estimated 55-60 miles per hour allegedly rear-ended a Chevrolet truck. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the collision partially blocked the road. Galesville police officials said the four passengers of the Chevrolet, including two children, a pregnant female, were later seen at an area hospital. It is unclear whether the fourth passenger, a man, was hurt. The driver of the Volvo reportedly sustained minor injuries.
After an investigation, police arrested the driver of the Volvo, Ted A. Suchla, 52, of Coon City, Wis., for operating while intoxicated, as well as several drug charges. Charges are pending test results, police said. During this process, the Galesville Police Department was aided by Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Trempealeau Police Department, Galesville Fire Department, Galesville First Responders, and Tri State Ambulance.
