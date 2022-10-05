by CESAR SALAZAR
On September 26, police arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman when she asked him to leash his dog, the Winona Police Department said.
On September 26 at 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Henry Martell Rambert, 43, of Winona, and later charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence after officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at an individual near the 350 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, while both parties were out walking their dogs, the woman confronted Rambert about his dog not being on a leash. According to the report, Rambert disappeared momentarily and allegedly returned pointing a handgun and yelling expletives at the victim. Rambert allegedly told the victim he would kill her and her dog, police said.
Police arrived at the scene and questioned Rambert about the events and arrested him without incident. Police located the handgun on his person and found out that he was a felon, prohibiting Rambert from having firearms due to his prior conviction. No injuries were reported
