by CESAR SALAZAR
A couple was taking a stroll on a Prairie Island Park trail when one of them was attacked by a dog being walked by a boy.
On July 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Winona Police Department (WPD) officers responded to a report of a dog attack near the stone pavilion on the 900 block of Prairie Island Road. According to the report, a red and white “bully breed” dog being walked by a 10-12-year-old boy broke free and allegedly bit the victim on their right thigh and right forearm. Bully breed refers to terriers, pitbulls, and bulldogs. Police say the boy and dog got in a brown sedan and drove off. The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening bite injuries to their right thigh and right forearm and had to get stitches on their arm. The case is under investigation.
The WPD is investigating the incident and is seeking information. Any related tips can be submitted to Winona Animal Control at 507-457-6294.
