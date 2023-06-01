Remembering Baby Angel, still searching for answers

Photo by Chris Rogers
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude and former sheriff Dave Brand meet at the grave of Baby Angel, a newborn girl who was found dead in the Mississippi River near Winona in 2011. Brand still manages donations to commemorate the infant and brought flowers to the grave before Memorial Day. “I feel like we deserve an answer why this had to happen,” Brand said. “We pray we will find an answer someday.” Ganrude said his department occasionally gets tips about Baby Angel and will continue looking into every lead. Anyone with information may submit a tip at winonaareacrimestoppers.com.
