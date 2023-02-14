by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information on a shooting that occurred last Friday.
On February 9 at 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 39000 block of County Road 12 in Nodine for a report of a house being shot sometime during the day between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. According to the report, a 9 mm bullet was found to have penetrated the side of the residence, into the second floor, and hit a jewelry box in the home. No one was present at the house at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported.
Deputies reportedly searched the area for any footprints, fingerprints, or shell casings, but no further evidence was found. Deputies said that it is possible that a drive-by from Interstate 90 might have occurred. Deputies are offering a reward for any information on the incident, and interested parties can contact the Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530 or by visiting www.winonaareacrimestoppers.com.
