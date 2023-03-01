by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a Crystal, Minn., man after he led deputies in a pursuit, which resulted in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 90.
On February 23 at 11:53 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Adam Haugen, 43, of Crystal, on potential charges of fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle, and speeding, as well as on warrants from Wisconsin after deputies received a heads-up from the La Crosse County dispatch center that he crossed over into Minnesota on Interstate 90. Wisconsin authorities reportedly gave a description of the vehicle as a white Jeep with a partial license plate number.
About 20 minutes after being notified by Wisconsin authorities, a deputy located a speeding SUV matching the description that was headed westbound on Interstate 90, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the Jeep reportedly peeled away, and the deputy initiated a pursuit. Further down the road, another law enforcement officer lay down road spikes, which the Jeep hit, deputies said.
According to the reports, the Jeep continued to chug on despite its flattened tires, but eventually the driver tried to enter a median crossover on the interstate, and a pursuing squad car made intentional contact with the vehicle to get it to stop. The resulting contact pushed the Jeep into the eastbound lane, at which point an oncoming semitruck struck the fleeing vehicle, which then bounced back and hit the squad car, the sheriff’s office said. The semitruck reportedly entered the median, and the Jeep came to a stop.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as Haugen, and the passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Fairview Heights, Ill., were taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash. The 34-year-old driver of the semitruck and the 36-year-old deputy in the squad car reportedly did not sustain any injuries. Haugen was taken into custody after being released from the hospital. The case is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
