by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Charges were filed last week accusing a Winona tattoo artist of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a tattoo session earlier this year.
According to the report, Travis Wayne Musilek, 38, of Winona, allegedly molested a female client several times during an upper thigh tattoo session on June 5. During the session the woman took several videos, which were later shown to police. Musilek denied any intentional misconduct. Musilek said he has been tattooing since 2017, but police were unable to find any licensing records. Musilek was also charged with allegedly operating without a license.
