The Winona Animal Control is in search of a medium-sized, brown dog after it bit someone on January 10 at around 10 a.m. near the Darrel W. Krueger Library at Winona State University. According to a press release, the dog was being walked by an approximately 30-year-old woman with glasses, while the dog was wearing a harness. Citizens are urged to call Animal Control at 507-457-6294 with any information about the incident.
